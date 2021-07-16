shocking confessions of Bollywood celebrities | 9 shocking confessions from Bollywood celebrities that made the headlines

Entertainment
While our Bollywood celebrities are best known for the roles they try on screen and making headlines for their acting prowess, there are times when their personal lives take center stage.
And to be honest, while we can put celebrities on a pedestal, at the end of the day, they’re also humans with complex lives and histories. And sometimes these celebrities come out openly to tell shocking anecdotes about their lives that make the headlines.
Here are 9 shocking confessions made by Bollywood celebrities who made the headlines.
Ranveer Singh’s condom confession
The versatile actor who is known for giving shocking sartorial goals once opened up about approving a condom! When interacting with DNA the actor revealed that he always carried condoms in his wallet and urged other men to wear them too. protection. During the same interaction, he revealed that sexual well-being is a topic that calls for healthy discussion, education and awareness.
Ranbir Kapoor on losing virginity
In an interview with GQ the Rock star the actor confessed that he lost his virginity at the age of 15. He even added that after that his relationship with the girl did not last long.
Kalki Koechlin on Sexual Abuse
The talented actress, who was last seen on the OTT show Made in paradise had once confessed that she had allowed someone to have sex with her when she was nine, without really understanding what that meant. In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, the talented actress said that for years afterward she was afraid her mother would find out.
Shah Rukh Khan wants to become a pornstar
Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. The actor who delighted the public in his critical and commercial successes had once admitted his aspiration to become a porn star! The actor was in Delhi to launch management guru Arindam Chaudhuri’s book Discover the diamond in you when he revealed his desire. When asked where he got his inspiration from for this desire, the actor said he had always been a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before he became a Hollywood superstar.
Shahid on the job with a cow
In 2009, Shahid said on Zee News’ celebrity chat show Kahiye Janab that if his director wanted him to romance a cow or a buffalo, he would do it because he was an actor. Interestingly, the actor was asked if he would like to work with Kareena again after their breakup. Shahid and Kareena have teamed up for three films. While Trust and Chup chup ke bombed at the box office, Jab we met was a blockbuster. Interestingly, at this time, Shahid, who is now married to Mira, was linked to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
Anurag Kashyap on his meeting with the person who assaulted him
The famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had already confided about sexual abuse in his childhood. Not only that, the filmmaker revealed that he met the sexual assailant after many years. The filmmaker had revealed that the attacker was 22 years old when he carried out the heinous act and that he was not a “dirty old man”.
Sidharth Malhotra wants to kiss Deepika Padukone
In a previous interview with Filmfare, Sidharth Malhotra had spoken of an awkward moment while filming a kiss scene with Alia in their first film. Student of the year. The actor had said he thought the liplock was technical and got boring after a while. During the interview, Sidharth also revealed that he wanted to kiss Deepika on screen.
Sanjay Dutt on drug addiction
Perhaps one of Bollywood’s most controversial and beloved personalities is Sanjay Dutt. The actor was involved in drugs early in his life and even confessed that I used to snort and take pills. In the last year before starting my treatment, I even used to inject drugs into my body. “
Sonam Kapoor on Shobha De
Sonam Kapoor had previously had a war of words with writer Shobha De. When Shobha De made her Bollywood debut, she appeared on the cover of Vogue as top among India’s 50 Best Dressed Women. While fans and the industry were gagging on the cover, Shobhaa De had a rather nasty take on the photo. Shobhaa took to Twitter to say, “Sonam just doesn’t cut him off when it comes to sex appeal.” In order not to let go, Sonam quickly replied, “for a porn writer in her sixties, I’m sure she (Shobhaa) knows what she’s talking about.”
