Groups “deeply disappointed” by Governor Gianforte over “bad actor” mining decision





MISSOULA Environmental and conservation groups, and some tribal chiefs, say they are “deeply disappointed” by the Gianforte administration for deciding not to use a recent decision to pressure “bad actors” to clean up the waste mining. The question first arose in 2018, when the Bullock administration, through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, criticized Hecla Mining President and CEO Phillip Baker Jr., his involvement in the ill-fated Pegasus Gold operations in the Little Rocky Mountains. This company went bankrupt 20 years ago, leaving behind cyanide and other contaminations in Zortman, costing the state $ 2 million a year. Critics of mining had referred to state law shortly after Hecla bought and proposed the expansion of the Montanore mine near Libby and the Rock Creek mine on the western slope of the Cabinet Mountains. . They had hoped the rule could block Hecla, although the company discussed Baker’s actual involvement in Zortman’s contamination. In May, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled that the DEQ had jurisdiction to enforce the “bad actors” law. However, on Thursday new DEQ director Chris Dorrington announced that the state would not pursue the Hecla case, saying there were “complex procedural hurdles” and that it would be better to deal with the whole issue. through legislation. Dorrington said Montana could deal with future “bad actor” cases, applying to all mining companies, rather than “just one company.” But environmental and conservation groups such as the Clark Fork Coalition were quick to respond today, accusing governor Greg Gianforte’s administrators of leaving Baker “scot free.” Bonnie Gestring, Northwest Program Director at Earthworks, said “we are deeply disappointed to see the Gianforte administration drop this coercive measure.” Montana Trout Unlimited executive director David Brooks accused DEQ of “stepping away from the only real chance of defending the Montanese against millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars by Baker and Pegasus.” There was no immediate reaction from Hecla Mining to the decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpax.com/news/montana-news/groups-deeply-disappointed-with-gov-gianforte-over-bad-actor-mining-decision The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos