James Browns’ estate reportedly nearly settled almost 15 years after his death

Almost fifteen years later, the dispute over James Brown’s estate is almost over.

Since his death in 2006, the legendary assets of the musicians have been at the center of lawsuits launched by various directors, his children and his former romantic partner. Legal complications surrounding the estate also slowed down the creation of a charity that Brown pointed out in his will, according to the New York Times. One of the last wishes of the deceased singers was to start a charity that could distribute millions of dollars through scholarships to poor and underprivileged children in South Carolina and Georgia. Time notes that the Browns family has been largely excluded from the inheritance, although he left some of his costumes and personal effects with a few of his children and provided $ 2 million, intended for scholarships for his grandchildren.

But now, after two months of lengthy mediation discussions, according to a statement from the Browns children and the administrator of estates, Russell L. Bauknight, a settlement was finally reached last Friday that will resolve most of the outstanding disputes. This will also begin the process of carrying out Mr. Brown’s noble estate plan to fund scholarships. Marc Toberoff, a lawyer for nine of the Browns heirs, including five children, another child’s estate and three grandchildren, also told the newspaper: The case has been settled, but did not disclose further details.

Although the terms of this new regulation are secret, the Time says Brown’s children and grandchildren were known to claim a percentage of his copyright proceeds. According to Time, his heirs will benefit from music streaming, radio playback and song licensing for movies and TV commercials, as well as any profits that could be made from the sale of his music catalog to publishers and to investors. Bauknight once estimated that the Godfather of Souls estate was worth $ 4.7 million, although according to Time, other estimates have speculated that it could reach $ 100 million, not counting its hundreds of copyrights, which are not part of the estate.

Estate lawsuit have included charges of conspiracy and illegal backstage deals purported to prevent the musician’s children and grandchildren from receiving their share of his copyright. There was also a debate on the validity of his marriage in 2001 with the chorister. Tommie Rae Hynie, who acted like his widow after her death, entering into copyright deals worth millions of dollars until the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled last year that she never been Brown’s legal wife as she had not canceled a previous marriage before her marriage to Brown.

Dylan Malagrin, an associate professor at the Charleston School of Law in South Carolina, told the newspaper he expects the estate to move quickly now to fund the trust and pay for the scholarships Brown stipulated in his will, in part to create a positive press after nearly 15 years of controversy. And now that the settlement has been made and, like Time reports, there is only one dispute with one of the former domain administrators, he said. Chances are they will speak with one voice: This is how we go.

More great stories from Vanity Show

A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

How Harry and Meghan decided on Lilibet Diana’s name

Black Joy comes to Shakespeare in the park

Even more details on Kanye West and Irina Shayk emerge

Bennifer’s story really has it all

Before the tribute to Diana, Harry and William are still working on their relationship

Tommy Dorfman on rewriting queer stories and the smell of good sweat

From the archive: A tour on the The best DJs in the world

Sign up for the Royal Watch newsletter to receive all discussions from Kensington Palace and beyond.