Little Friday: 12 events taking place in the port city this weekend

Mike Blair of the Stonewalls will perform and talk about the art of songwriting tonight at Ghost Hill Press in the Cargo District. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

SOUTHEASTERN NC It’s the official kickoff of the first National Riverfront Park Tour coming downtown this weekend with Widespread Panic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Aside from the obvious musical opportunities that will likely get people flocking to the downtown Riverwalk, it also means afterparties are taking off across town.

We’ve listed a few below for jamband fans who don’t want the groove to stop after Panic plays his final callbacks every night.

However, other opportunities are also available for people who want to enjoy live theater and movies, even a beer outing party starting tonight!

Whatever you choose to do, kudos to Lil Friday and all the fun in store!

Host an event you want to include in the Lil Friday Roundup PCDs? Send an email to [email protected]

THURSDAY JULY 15

Sundown Sessions: Beyond the Page with singer-songwriter Mike Blair

Ghost Hill Press, 1609 Queen Street, container 1 Free

The new Cargo District bookstore welcomes Mike Blair at 7 p.m. in its container to discuss the way songs are written and the cadence and rhythm of poetry and prose. The event is open to the public and Blair, who performs with local band Mike Blair and the Stonewalls, will perform some of his classic tunes, while discussing his own favorite books.

Participants are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to participate in the program, which will take place outdoors. A question-and-answer session with Blair will follow.

Penguin 98.3 (the sister station of Port City Daily) will release a collaboration beer Thursday night at New Anthem on Greenfield Street, a portion of the proceeds of which will go to Dreams of Wilmington. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

MORE EVENTS

Penguin beer outlet Port City Dailys sister media company Penguin 98.3 will unveil a beer collaboration with New Anthem on Greenfield Street at 6 p.m. tonight. The release of the American IPA beer named Parental Advisory: Exquisite Content will include a partial proceeds donated to Dreams of Wilmington. Live music will be played from L Shape Lot.

ILM downtown market A night market is held downtown once a month as part of the downtown ILM market, with 10% of the proceeds from vendors going to the Helping Hands ministry at Temple Baptist Church. The market takes place at 1801 Market St., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature locally made arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and more.

Salsa lessons will be held Friday at Randall Parkway Brunches, followed by social dancing, hosted by the Latin Social Dance Club. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

FRIDAY JULY 16

Beehive: the musical of the 60s

Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St. Tickets: $ 45

The Thalian association celebrates the sounds and women of the 60s in its latest musical review, Beehive: The 60s Musical. The show covers music from artists such as Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. Songs including My Boyfriends Back, Me and Bobby McGee, Respect and Downtown, will be played.

The show is directed by Cathy Street and choreographed by Timothy A. Mills.

The shows take place on Friday July 16 and Saturday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday July 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $ 45 and can be found online or by calling 910-632-2285.

MORE EVENTS

Generalized panic afterparty The famous Widespread Panic jamband is christening Riverfront Park this weekend for three nights, and plenty of companies are hosting pre and post parties in its honor. One is The Artworks at 200 Willard Street. The party will run from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and will feature a Talking Heads tribute band, Same As It Ever Was. Tickets cost $ 25 and proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels. Flying Machine Brewing Co. will be on hand to serve the mousse.

Latin social dance He is back! Social dance salsa, merengue, bachata, cha cha and other Latin dances. Wilmington’s Latin dance group meets at brunches on Randall Parkway and encourages people to dress their best on Friday nights! Its admission $ 12 in advance or $ 15 at the door, with classes starting at 9:00 p.m. and social dances starting at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are here.

Thursday Night Bridge Circle It is also the last weekend of the Opera House Theater Company’s original production, “Thursday Night Bridge Circle”. Tickets are $ 30 and still available. The original production was written by local director Ray Kennedy and covers the integration of schools into a small town in North Carolina in August 1970 and the reaction of a group of women from the local bridge club.

Yoga in the Arboretum will begin on Saturday morning with a payment of your choice to practice; donations go to local associations. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

SATURDAY JULY 17

Yoga at the Arboretum

New Hanover County Center and Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Dr. Donations welcome!

Namaste, my friends!

Start your Saturday at 8:30 am with some peace and quiet outside at the New Hanover County Arboretum. The course is open to all levels of practice.

Bring your mat (and a towel to go under). Choose your donation to join and half will be donated to a non-profit organization. If it rains, classes will be canceled and all profits will be donated to the association

Each week, the organization changes; The Arboretum hosts yoga classes every Saturday until mid-August. Refunds are not available. Donations accepted on site, although everyone is welcome with or without payment.

MORE EVENTS

Male men Reggies will meet all of your rock n roll needs this Saturday night with a triple bill, with Wilmington owner The Male Men starring Reggies owner Charles Krueger. AZZA and Exercise will also play. There is a cover charge. Reggies is located at 1415 S 42nd St.

Generalized panic afterparty Local jamband Medicated Sunfish plays downtown Whiskey Tango Foxtrot after Widespread Panic plays at Riverfront Park on Saturday nights at 10 p.m. WTF is located at 111 Grace St.

Movies at the Lake at Carolina Beach takes place all summer at dusk. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY JULY 18

Movies at the lake

Carolina Beach Lake, 400 S Lake Park Blvd. Release

Every Sunday at dusk, the town of Carolina Beach shows free lakeside movies. On July 18, they will screen the family film Tom and Jerry, based on the famous Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

Voiced by Chlo Grace Moretz, Michael Pea, Colin Jost, among others, the story follows a mundane battle between Jerry Mouse and Tom Cat. Picnic, blankets and chairs welcome. Concessions are also sold on site.

Check the Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation Facebook page for weather updates.

MORE EVENTS

Generalized panic afterparty As Panic wraps up his last show in Wilmington, The Dubliner will host their final afterparty on Sunday with local jamband Medicated Sunfish. It also hosts afterparties all weekend after each Riverfront Parkshow, including The Possums Duo Playing Dead Friday and Sean Mills of Machine Funk Saturday. The Dubliner is located at 1756 Carolina Beach Rd.

Art news? Send an email to [email protected]

Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, to get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.