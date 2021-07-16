Another The Last of Us actor joins HBO’s cast, but won’t reprise his character





Tommy’s voice in The Last of Us, Jeffrey Pierce, has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Last of Us TV series, but he won’t be playing Tommy. This is in part due to the fact that Gabriel Luna was cast to play Tommy earlier this year. Instead, Pierce will play someone named Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone, according to Deadline. Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil were also cast in the series alongside Pierce today. Bartlett stars as Frank while O’Neill stars as Bill, a couple Deadline describes as “two post-pandemic survivors living alone in their own remote town.” Anyone who’s played The Last of Us knows that Bill is the man Joel and Ellie visit in the trapped town of Lincoln shortly after leaving Boston. In the game, he lives alone, although it is clear that he is quite saddened by the death of his partner, Frank. It looks like Frank is still alive in HBO’s Last of Us series given that O’Neill was cast to play him. Have you played The Last of Us? YES NO Maybe we’ll see the events leading up to Frank’s death in the game of this series or maybe Frank will survive and he and Bill will live happily ever after (although the world of The Last of Us isn’t known to be so happy afterwards). We’ll learn more about Pierce’s Perry when The Last of Us hits HBO in the future. Production on the series began this month and will see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. Luna will play Joel’s brother, Tommy, while Nico Parker will play Joel’s daughter, Sarah. While Pierce will not be reprising his role as Tommy on the series, there is an actor from Last of Us who will be reprising his role in the game on the series. It was announced in May that Merle Dandridge would reprise the role of Firefly frontman Marlene. For more on this Last of Us series, find out how the first season will last 10 episodes, then see how it will cover the entirety of the first game. Find out why The Last of Us movie fell apart after this. Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and guidebook maker for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter @LeBlancWes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/another-the-last-of-us-voice-actor-joins-the-hbo-cast-but-wont-reprise-their-character The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos