Hollywood has a troubled history with games. Can Netflix prove it has more than a zero chance of success?

Netflix is ​​increasingly getting into the game following the success of interactive experiences like the one based on the Headspace meditation app. photo alliance via Getty Images



Among the most successful Hollywood studios, interactive gaming was the last boss they struggled to defeat.

Disney shut down its interactive division in 2016 after three failed attempts to crack the code. NBCUniversal closed its game publishing business in 2019, three years after its inception. Media mogul Sumner Redstone may have had the biggest whiff: selling his controlling stake in Midway Games in 2008 after pouring millions into the company behind the Mortal Kombat series only to see it disappear. Only Warner Bros. has been successful, with its titles Harry Potter, Mortal Combat and Lego Movie.

Netflix believes it can rewrite Hollywood’s troubled gaming narrative and to do so, it has hired Mike Verdu, a former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive, to head a game development division it hopes to launch from here. the end of the year. The games are believed to provide subscribers with another entertainment option, alongside movies, TV shows and documentaries. It will also set the service apart from the hordes of streaming rivals.

With the growth in domestic subscribers slowing, Netflix began looking for new ways to monetize its franchises, including adding an online store that sells branded products from blockbuster shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Lupine. Gambling could represent another lucrative avenue of exploitation.

Researcher Newzoo predicts that games will generate $ 175.8 billion worldwide this year on computers, video game consoles and smartphones. This form of entertainment is growing in popularity in Asia Pacific and growing in popularity everywhere else, making it an ideal choice for Netflix’s global entertainment ambitions. Netflix began telegraphing its switch to interactive games earlier this year, during a call with investors.

There is no doubt that games are going to be an important form of entertainment and an important kind of modality for deepening the fan experience, said Greg Peters, Product Manager at Netflix. So we will continue, and we will continue to learn and understand as we go.

Netflix received a lot of attention for experimenting with interactive storytelling in 2018, with the release of Black mirror: Bandersnatch. This episode of the Twilight Zone-style anthology series allows viewers to choose their own path through the story of a young programmer who begins to lose his grip on reality as he works to adapt a children’s book. to choose yourself in a video game.

Earlier this year, Netflix tried another approach: it partnered with Vox Media to produce Headspace Unwind Your Mind, an interactive guide to meditation, sleep, and relaxation.

These early tests led to a dedicated effort to explore interactive storytelling, where Netflix could potentially tap into its own treasure trove of intellectual property, whether it be diving into the upside down world of Strange things or design games around his popular animated series for children, CoComelon. He has already had cross-success with The witcher, a fantasy series adapted from the famous video game franchise (itself inspired by Polish novels).

Netflix doesn’t say much about this initiative, which is still in its infancy. It’s unclear to what extent the streaming giant will become a platform to distribute games from other publishers as well as its own, just as it does now for movies and TV shows.

Success is anything but assured.

Gaming industry analyst Michael Pachter says Netflix is ​​entering an already crowded market where 40,000 mobile games are produced each year, a few of which translate well into movies or television (and vice versa. ) : for each Sonic the hedgehog success, there are apparently more notable flops like Alone in the dark. Netflix will likely offer games on mobile devices first. If it chooses to stream games to TV, it will need to develop some form of game controller, much like Amazon did for its cloud gaming service, Luna, Pachter notes.

Netflix has hired a coach. They don’t have any players, said executive Pachter, whose hiring was first reported by Bloomberg. I’m saying they have a zero probability of doing that, because of the technological barriers.

