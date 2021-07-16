Lovecraft Country has 16 Emmy nominations, including Dallas actor Jonathan Majors

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free I support Local

This year’s Emmy nominations promise many exciting races, and the lead actor category is no exception. Former Billy Porter Fellows of Pose and Sterling K. Brown of Tit’s us made their return; Bridgerton the Régé-Jean Page escape has crept in; Josh O’Conner’s breathtaking imitation of Prince Charles smarmy on The crown earned him recognition; and even Matthew Rhys appeared on the ballot for the brutal reboot of Perry mason (we didn’t know anyone actually watched this). Nonetheless, we support local actor Jonathan Majors, who received his first nod for Lovecraft Country.

The sci-fi horror series starred Majors as Atticus Freeman, a Korean War veteran who meets all manner of demonic and fantasy villains on an adventure to find his father (Michael K. Williams, nominated for Best Supporting Actor). The series, set in the 1950s, explored building a heavy sci-fi world, but was praised for its realism in Jim Crow’s portrayal of the American South. A historical fable made for today, Lovecraft Country was one of the main candidates, with 16 nominations in total.

The only problem? It has just been canceled. HBO ended the series on July 11. Ideally, the Emmy voting ended on June 28. So HBO managed to make the most of the large budget they gave the show without having to continue it. So, is this really a “better drama series”? WandaVision ended up in the Best Limited Series category when Disney + announced that the superhero show would only have one season, so maybe Lovecraft Country now belongs to this same category.

The cancellation is quite surprising; Lovecraft County was positioned as HBO’s next obsessive series after Game of thrones, and it got better reviews than other attempts on the network, such as Nevers, Perry mason and the most recent season of Westworld. The season finale, “Full Circle,” left many questions unanswered, leaving fans wondering what a potential second season would have looked like. Firefly and Grow daisies fans know that feeling.

Large networks that do not invest in shows presenting a diverse set are nothing new … and the abrupt end of a popular series like Lovecraft Country should continue this conversation.

Majors has been diplomatic so far and has given a sincere statement in response to the recognition, where he thanked his team and comrades for putting together such a unique series. The majors ended his post cryptically with the vague hint that “our journey continues”, so maybe Lovecraft Country will see another life if another provider or network decides to take it over.

The majors’ journey will certainly continue, however. When we spoke to him last year, he had just completed Spike Lee’s masterful war epic. Da 5 bloods, and since then he has landed roles in the Netflix Western set The more they fall, the Rocky continuation of the universe Creed III, and the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project Ant-Man and the Wasp. His The ant Man the character is major villain Kang the Conqueror, a fearsome villain about to turn the Marvel Universe upside down. Loki fans in particular can recognize this if they watched the season finale.

We’d love to hear Majors’ acceptance speech if he wins the Best Actor award at the Emmy in person in September. Whether it’s just to thank his family or if he wants to blow up HBO, he’ll hopefully get a chance to speak up when Atticus Freeman can’t.