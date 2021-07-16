Trident’s lush back patio hosts live music, comedy, midnight brunches and more – Boulder Daily Camera

While Bookstore & Café Trident has always been a sought-after place to buy a page turner, enjoy a well-crafted cappuccino and clock hours on a laptop while working remotely, it is quickly becoming one of Boulders’ most diverse community places .

The shops’ vine-draped patio has been the site of comedy performances, plays, film screenings and continues to host a rotating selection of musicians from the region eager to perform in a space that is both intimate and intimate. full of history.

As soon as the city heard that the groups could come together again, Trident brought me in to manage eventssaid Sea Snyder. I try to be as objective as possible in the reservation. In my opinion, the more forward thinking the better, but I understand that this is not everyone’s cup of tea.

On Saturday, the bookstore hosted a midnight brunch for those who don’t show up early.

About 70 to 80 people went out and drank mimosas, ate quiches and danced, Snyder said. My intention with this particular event is a late night offer to our Boulder night owls.

The next midnight brunch is scheduled for August 21 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

With plenty of tables and chairs for comfortable relaxing, string lights, hanging baskets of blooming flowers, rose bushes, and an outdoor bar with four beer taps, the renovated patio lined with a wall of mismatched salvaged doors offers a atmosphere that you do not find in a typical bar.

Since May, we’ve hosted over 30 events and booked around 50, Snyder said. Trident has always been a place of community. We would like to showcase the magic of our back patio, while keeping a commitment to the cafe and bookstore you love.

During the pandemic, to keep sales afloat, Trident sold mystery book bags. The $ 50 packages with a retail value of $ 75 included four to six pounds and the buyer’s choice of coffee or tea. Residents of Boulder had the option of having the curated assortment delivered to their doorstep via a bicycle rack.

In the aftermath of COVID-19, eight longtime staff members took possession of Boulders’ oldest cafe which has provided literature and lattes since the early 1980s.

The Trident Partnership Group consists of Ashkan and Amanda Angha, Joellen and Scott Raderstorf, Peter Jones, Crystal Garcia, Jake Dirnberger, Wisteria Bristol, Sofia Miranda, Cyanne Stonesmith, Sara Preinitz and Dillon Cramer

Love the homely and welcoming atmosphere of Trident’s back patio, said Emily Reynolds, rhythm guitarist and singer of the band. Espresso!, which will perform at the Trident at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Our Espresso group! is vibrant and eclectic in our musical choices jazz, swing, gypsy jazz, bossa nova. Trident is the same, vibrant and eclectic. We love to play in this comfortable and attractive setting.

Reynolds is no stranger to playing in cafes. Pre-pandemic, Espresso! You could regularly find jams at Caff Sole in South Boulder in vibrant sets that often turned into all-out dance parties.

Over the years, she also found Trident to be a haven of inspiration that provided the right atmosphere when it was time for her to focus and get down to business.

Trident is so iconic, Reynolds said. I spent a lot of time at Trident and wrote several books and other projects there, largely due to the power of caffeinated drinks. Now I go for the music on the beautiful back patio. And espresso! plays the caffeinated swing, so it’s come full circle.

Espresso! brings an old world feel to today with sound that will transport listeners to the cobbled streets of Paris. It’s a soundtrack that pairs perfectly with one of Tridents’ fresh pastries.

We do vocals in English and French, in the tradition of gypsy jazz, said Reynolds. I have a new French song to present Que Reste-t-il de nos Amours?

Known for his tight musicality and energetic sets, Espresso! continues to attract fans of all ages.

We feature our sizzling instrumentalists, the incredible Bill Pontarelli on clarinet and national mandolin champion Jordan Ramsey on mandolin, said Reynolds. Duane Webster plays an awesome double bass and I play cool jazz rhythm guitar. Everyone in the group is singing, offering a lot of variety from Hoagy Carmichael to Sidney Bechet.

For Reynolds, the return to live shows is greatly appreciated after last year’s isolation.

It’s just awesome to see all of our favorite fans listening to music these days, Reynolds said. The camaraderie among the members of the group is contagious. I think the people who listen to our music have fun because they see us having fun. The sheer exuberance of being together and recreating music is amazing.

In addition to expanding its events, Trident is also expanding its beer and wine selection with eight new taps in the bookstore that will feature two red wines, two white wines and four beer taps.

I just booked a karaoke night for October 1, Snyder said. With the Midnight Brunch event we just hosted, karaoke was on my bucket list. The shows in November depend a little on the weather, but are still possible with the roof covering of our back terrace.

Those interested in planning an event are encouraged to email [email protected]

While the Pearl Street store is always a place where students crowd, players engage in games of chess, and tea connoisseurs enjoy a steaming cup of old oolong, it’s also a place where customers can sing along, discover a new favorite singer-songwriter, or share a laugh with local standups.

We received such positive feedback from attendees and surprisingly many guests who were unaware of our patio, Snyder said. It was a pleasure to be a witness.

Trident Events

7/16, 7 p.m., LCs Afro Cuban Latin Jazz Band

7/17, 7 p.m., Espresso !; $ 5

7/18, 3 p.m., Afternoon ragas, Classical music from North India

7/22, 6 p.m., Songwriter Night Feat: Ramaya Soskin, Taylor Tuke & Kate Farmer

7/23, 7 p.m., benefit event for Boulder Muse with Liz Berube and Thom LaFond, $ 10 to $ 20

24/7, 7 p.m., Mark Oblinger, $ 10

7/28, 7:30 p.m., Silent Film Night ft. Marcus Bowers

7/29, 7 p.m., Dan Hochman and Jackson Maloney

7/30, 7 p.m., Ethan Morrison, $ 10

7/31, 7 p.m., Swing Aggregate

8/1, 1 p.m., Cairn Music

8/5, 7 p.m., Acoustic ambush

8/6, 6.30 p.m., Screening of the film: The Firefly Tomb

8/7, 7 p.m., Bad Camper

8/12, 7 p.m., Ramaya Soskin & Friends

8/13, 7 p.m., Sunset odds

8/14, noon, 3BookGirls Live Podcast

8/14, 7 p.m., Cosmic Joke: A Comedy Show, $ 15

08/15, noon, Orchard Creek Band, Acoustic Set, donations encouraged

08/19, 6 p.m., community open microphone evening

8/20, noon, Reading by Senator NM Bill O’Neill: The Definition of Empty + Short Session

8/20, 6 p.m., Tiny Spoon Magazine

08/21, 7 p.m., Rebecca Folsom

08/21, 10 p.m., midnight brunch

08/24, 6.30 p.m., Screening of the film Mad Agriculture: Gathering

8/26, 7 p.m., Faril Child

8/27, 7 p.m., The Riverbreaks

08/28, 6 p.m., Jazzetrie

9/2, 7 p.m., Drag Royalty

9/3, 7 p.m., Sturtz

9/4, 7 p.m., Paper Moonshine

9/8, 7 p.m., Midwife

9/9, 7 p.m., Gregg Eisenberg

9/10, 7 p.m., Mark Oblinger

September 11th, 7 p.m., Cosmic Joke: A Comedy Show

9/14, 5 p.m., professional networking event: mental health practitioners

9/16, 7 p.m., Gregg Eisenberg

9/17, 7 p.m., Liz Barnez

9/18, 7 p.m. Lucky Me: Unplugged

24/9, 6 p.m., Gah-b & Friends

9/25, 7 p.m., Bury Mia, $ 5

9/26, noon, Elle Taylor

10/9, Cosmic Joke: a comic show