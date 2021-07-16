Lionsgate acquires 20% stake in Spyglass Media – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate took a 20% stake in Spyglass Media Group, while snagging around 200 titles, most of the feature film library owned by Spyglass. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Lionsgate, still a topic of M&A talk as digital titans like Facebook, Apple and Amazon take hold in Hollywood, said it took a stake in Spyglass. Former MGM chief Gary Barber will continue to lead Spyglass as chief executive officer, and the studio’s management team will retain their current roles. The main assets held by Spyglass include the last installment of the Scream blockbuster horror franchise slated for January 14, 2022; the film The reverse; the tv fashion contest series Project track; and the renewal of the Hellraiser franchise, currently in pre-production. The agreement includes a premier multi-year television contract between Lionsgate Television and Spyglass. Library film titles acquired by Lionsgate include Fruitvale Station, The King’s Speech, Scream 4, Scary Movie 5, Spy Kids 4, Paddington, Silver Linings Playbook, Lee Daniels’ Butler and Quentin Tarantino titles like Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight. These movie titles will be used as Lionsgate continues to move into the streaming space with Starz. Spyglass’ library of 200 titles will be added to Lionsgate’s 17,000 existing film and television titles as the studio seeks to leverage its library acquisitions as with previous agreements for Artisan, Trimark and Summit Entertainment. “This agreement continues to grow our valuable intellectual property portfolio while partnering with Gary Barber, one of the industry’s leading entrepreneurs and content creators,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement. As the studio goes into business with Spyglass and Barber, Lionsgate will look to co-create content. The studio’s stake in Spyglass Media comes as industry consolidation accelerates, especially after a $ 43 billion deal for AT&T to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery to create a global streaming giant and Amazon to take over MGM, leaving Lionsgate probably looking for possible mergers and its own acquisitions. “It’s a win / win deal that creates significant added value for both companies while continuing to add to our global content distribution platform at a time when the demand for premium content is greater than ever,” Feltheimer added. “I am grateful for the continued support of our strategic investors and I am delighted to align with Jon Feltheimer, Michael Burns and all of our Lionsgate partners as we look forward to expanding our relationship by creating quality content and together exploring strategic opportunities in the market, ”Barber said in his own statement. In 2019, Barber took control of the film and television assets that Lantern Entertainment acquired in a Weinstein Co. bankruptcy in 2018 through a new partnership called Spyglass Media Group. The former MGM chief led the development, finance and production company through a partnership in which Lantern Entertainment co-chairs Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, then entered Hollywood as showbiz newbies, have become majority investors. Texas-based private equity investors Mitchell and Brajovic took over the assets of Weinstein Co., which included a handful of unreleased films and a library of around 270 films, for $ 289 million. “Two years ago, we were excited to team up with Gary and have him do what he does best: make Spyglass Media Group a global premium content company and, in no time, increase shareholder value. . Once again, he has successfully overcome these challenges, and we are delighted to continue the journey with him, ”Spyglass strategic investors said in a joint statement. They include Mitchell, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Lantern Capital Partners; Toby Emmerich, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Group; Tarak Ben Ammar, President of Eagle Pictures; and Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld Group. The transaction was negotiated for Lionsgate by a team led by Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith and Lionsgate Executive Vice President and General Counsel Corii Berg, Sheppard Mullin LLP acting as legal counsel. The transaction was negotiated for Spyglass by a team led by General Counsel Cheryl Rodman, with Moelis & Company LLC as exclusive financial advisor and Venable LLP as legal advisor to Spyglass Media Group.

