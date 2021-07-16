Simon Rex, star of “Red Rocket”, can he win the award for best actor?

Check out the Cannes digital magazine issue of TheWrap here. You can find all of TheWrap’s Cannes coverage here.

Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket” turned out to be another highlight of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but the person receiving real praise is the film’s star, Simon Rex.

American audiences may know him best as Dirt Nasty from the “Scary Movie” film franchise, but critics have called him “terrific” and “sensational” and have said he deserved his award. moment “Uncut Gems” for his performance as washed. a pornstar who tries to prepare a young girl in the art. One Twitter user even suggested Cannes award him the Best Actor award for his work.

“Give Simon Rex the award for best actor. Sean Baker is a national treasure. I was glued to his twisted vision of the US Red State for almost every two hours, ”wrote critic Jordan Ruimy.

At the film’s official press conference in Cannes on Thursday, Rex said he wanted to make his character a “nice asshole”, which is no small feat. “You want to support the guy, but you can’t make him unrecoverable.”

He also said Baker gave Rex and the other plenty of room to improvise and experiment with local slang to better fit into the character, even though the movie was shot on film. Rex, in fact, had very little time to prepare, learning the game a few days before heading to Texas to shoot.

But Rex declined to answer a question from Chaz Ebert about whether he was packing a prosthesis in the movie, ahem, between his legs, saying it would only add to the “mystery” of the movie.

A24 will be releasing “Red Rocket” later this year. Check out some of the online reactions to the film below:

Hong Kong protest film added to program

A documentary on the protests in Hong Kong titled “Revolution Of Our Times” was added late to the Cannes Film Festival. The film depicts the events of July 2019 in Hong Kong, showing the ideological and political split between the liberal side of Hong Kong and the Chinese communist side. The film also captures the storming of the Legislative Council, the suicide death of a protester, the militarization of the police and how the protesters reacted with a “like water” approach to the flowing and flowing protests. changing.

Kiwi Chow, the director of 2015’s “Ten Years”, directed the film, and TheWrap has confirmed that “Revolution Of Our Times” will screen in Cannes on Friday, July 16 at 11:00 am Cannes time.

The screening is likely to ignite the Chinese government, which has pressured broadcasters in China and Hong Kong not to hand over this year’s Oscars due to the nominated short documentary “Do Not Split,” which also covered protests in Hong Kong against Chinese policies.

A “suspicious package” causes a brief lockdown

A suspicious package found in a technical room annexed to the back of the Palais des Festivals was spotted at the festival on Thursday, causing a brief disruption of operations.

Local police in the area reported the package in a Tweeter but clarified that “this is not a bomb threat” and that the response services were underway and asked people to “avoid the area” in order to facilitate operations.

Soon after, the police gave the green light and said everything was back to normal. Contacted by TheWrap, a festival representative further stated that “the incident is closed, everything is back to normal”.

The package did not interrupt the photoshoot ahead of the Thursday premiere of Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria”, which stars Tilda Swinton, nor the screening itself at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Access to the Debussy Theater, which adjoins the Lumière, was briefly restricted.

On the red carpet ahead of the premiere, Apichatpong, Swinton and other actors and crews posed with a sign reading “SOS” in support of the protest movement against the repressive and violent policies of the right-wing Ivan Duque regime in Colombia. “Memoria” was shot in this South American country.

