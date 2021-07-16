Entertainment
Things to do in LA, Orange County: Christina Aguilera at the Bowl
Viola Davis, Christina Aguilera and Kamasi Washington in separate shows at the Hollywood Bowl top our shortlist for music, art, dance and theater live and in person this weekend. Before you go, don’t forget to call or check online for booking conditions and other COVID-19 protocols.
Classical, pop, jazz and hip hop at the Hollywood Bowl
A Big Weekend at the Bowl begins Thursday night as Emmy, Oscar and two Tony winner Viola Davis joins Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic to tell Prokofiev’s beloved musical fable, Pierre and the wolf. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., LA 8 p.m. Thursday. $ 8 to $ 167. hollywoodbowl.com
For memory :
13:23 July 15, 2021An earlier version of this list incorrectly identified Pool Boy actor Laura Niemi as Marilyn Pearson.
The next two nights, Christina Aguilera holds court, backed by Dudamel and the LA Phil in what is billed as the first full concerts of the six-time Grammy winners accompanied by an orchestra. 8 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. $ 26 to $ 299. hollywoodbowl.com
Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and his powerful band help kick off KCRW-FM’s annual global festival on Sunday, joined by rapper Earl Sweatshirt and KCRW’s Anne Litt. 7 p.m. Sunday. $ 25 to $ 179. hollywoodbowl.com
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
The Music Centers Dance at Dusk series concludes with performances by the San Francisco-based company, joined by special guest New York City Ballet director Tiler Peck. The remaining shows are almost sold out; If you are unable to secure a ticket, you can sign up to watch a free live stream of the Sunday closing show. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 Grand Ave., Downtown LA 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Capsule for four people: $ 150 to $ 225. musiccenter.org
Judy Baca: Memories of our Earth, a retrospective
Recently reopened to the public, the Museum of Latin American Art presents this investigation into the works of the famous muralist, educator and activist Chicana. MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach. To see until January. Open Tuesday to Friday. $ 7, $ 10; under 12, free; advance purchase recommended. molaa.org
Tapestry at 50
Rachael Worbys Muse / Ique Orchestra celebrates the 50th anniversary of singer-songwriter Carole Kings’ groundbreaking album. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Also at the Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $ 75 (includes a trial subscription and admission to the ensembles of the next three concerts). muse-ique.com
Edges
Chance Theater returns to the in-person performances with the Orange County premiere of this 2005 coming-of-age song cycle designed by Dear Evan Hansen and Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. The opening Saturday night performance is sold out, but you can see a preview Friday at 8 p.m. or a morning at 3 p.m. on Sunday; other dates and times until August 8. $ 39- $ 49; advance purchase required. chancetheater.com
Community and Unified Kite Festival
Go fly a kite at this family-friendly event featuring kite demonstrations, arts and crafts workshops, live music and more. Co-presented by California State Parks and the Clockshop arts organization. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Downtown LA 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Release; donations accepted. Register on horlogerie.org
IPalpiti Festival
This annual showcase for emerging classical musicians returns with a series of recitals and concerts featuring works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and others. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Also at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla at 3 p.m. Sunday. The festival then moves to the LA area on July 20, with the closing concert in Beverly Hills on July 24. Minimum donation of $ 5. ipalpiti.org
32 acres
You can reflect on the past, present and possible future of the City of Angels with theater artist Marike Splints, an immersive and site-specific outdoor sound walk, accessible through a free app for your smartphone or otherwise. apparatus. Co-presented by Center Theater Group and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Downtown LA Anytime during park hours until September 29. Free. 32acresla.com
The DiscOasis
Go down and get funky with this interactive experience featuring live performers and DJs, dancing, roller skating and the voice of Chics Nile Rodgers as The Groovemaster. South Coast Botanical Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday; other dates until September 6. $ 39- $ 59; Admission tickets in advance required. thediscoasis.com
Pool boy
A house sitter connects with a pool cleaner at a schmancy residence on Mulholland Drive in this site-specific tale directed by The Lost Angels Theater Company. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hollywood Hills. With Laura Niemi and Pat Towne. 5:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until August 22. $ 45. Losangestheatre.com
Jessica Fichot
The Los Angeles-based, Paris-based singer-songwriter and her band present an eclectic mix of French chanson, jazz and world music in an open-air performance. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $ 15 to $ 30. themuck.org
Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are published every Thursday.
Bulletin
Your essential guide to the arts in LA
Receive Carolina A. Miranda’s weekly newsletter to find out what’s on, as well as openings, critics’ picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-07-15/things-to-do-in-la-orange-county-hollywood-bowl-2021-christina-aguilera-tapestry
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]