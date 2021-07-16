Things to do in LA, Orange County: Christina Aguilera at the Bowl

Viola Davis, Christina Aguilera and Kamasi Washington in separate shows at the Hollywood Bowl top our shortlist for music, art, dance and theater live and in person this weekend. Before you go, don’t forget to call or check online for booking conditions and other COVID-19 protocols.

Classical, pop, jazz and hip hop at the Hollywood Bowl

A Big Weekend at the Bowl begins Thursday night as Emmy, Oscar and two Tony winner Viola Davis joins Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic to tell Prokofiev’s beloved musical fable, Pierre and the wolf. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., LA 8 p.m. Thursday. $ 8 to $ 167. hollywoodbowl.com

For memory : An earlier version of this list incorrectly identified Pool Boy actor Laura Niemi as Marilyn Pearson.

The next two nights, Christina Aguilera holds court, backed by Dudamel and the LA Phil in what is billed as the first full concerts of the six-time Grammy winners accompanied by an orchestra. 8 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. $ 26 to $ 299. hollywoodbowl.com

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and his powerful band help kick off KCRW-FM’s annual global festival on Sunday, joined by rapper Earl Sweatshirt and KCRW’s Anne Litt. 7 p.m. Sunday. $ 25 to $ 179. hollywoodbowl.com

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

The Music Centers Dance at Dusk series concludes with performances by the San Francisco-based company, joined by special guest New York City Ballet director Tiler Peck. The remaining shows are almost sold out; If you are unable to secure a ticket, you can sign up to watch a free live stream of the Sunday closing show. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 Grand Ave., Downtown LA 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Capsule for four people: $ 150 to $ 225. musiccenter.org

Judy Baca: Memories of our Earth, a retrospective

Recently reopened to the public, the Museum of Latin American Art presents this investigation into the works of the famous muralist, educator and activist Chicana. MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach. To see until January. Open Tuesday to Friday. $ 7, $ 10; under 12, free; advance purchase recommended. molaa.org

Tapestry at 50

Rachael Worbys Muse / Ique Orchestra celebrates the 50th anniversary of singer-songwriter Carole Kings’ groundbreaking album. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Also at the Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $ 75 (includes a trial subscription and admission to the ensembles of the next three concerts). muse-ique.com

Edges

Chance Theater returns to the in-person performances with the Orange County premiere of this 2005 coming-of-age song cycle designed by Dear Evan Hansen and Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. The opening Saturday night performance is sold out, but you can see a preview Friday at 8 p.m. or a morning at 3 p.m. on Sunday; other dates and times until August 8. $ 39- $ 49; advance purchase required. chancetheater.com

Community and Unified Kite Festival

Go fly a kite at this family-friendly event featuring kite demonstrations, arts and crafts workshops, live music and more. Co-presented by California State Parks and the Clockshop arts organization. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Downtown LA 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Release; donations accepted. Register on horlogerie.org

IPalpiti Festival

This annual showcase for emerging classical musicians returns with a series of recitals and concerts featuring works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and others. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Also at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla at 3 p.m. Sunday. The festival then moves to the LA area on July 20, with the closing concert in Beverly Hills on July 24. Minimum donation of $ 5. ipalpiti.org

32 acres

You can reflect on the past, present and possible future of the City of Angels with theater artist Marike Splints, an immersive and site-specific outdoor sound walk, accessible through a free app for your smartphone or otherwise. apparatus. Co-presented by Center Theater Group and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Downtown LA Anytime during park hours until September 29. Free. 32acresla.com

The DiscOasis

Go down and get funky with this interactive experience featuring live performers and DJs, dancing, roller skating and the voice of Chics Nile Rodgers as The Groovemaster. South Coast Botanical Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday; other dates until September 6. $ 39- $ 59; Admission tickets in advance required. thediscoasis.com

Pool boy

A house sitter connects with a pool cleaner at a schmancy residence on Mulholland Drive in this site-specific tale directed by The Lost Angels Theater Company. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hollywood Hills. With Laura Niemi and Pat Towne. 5:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until August 22. $ 45. Losangestheatre.com

Jessica Fichot

The Los Angeles-based, Paris-based singer-songwriter and her band present an eclectic mix of French chanson, jazz and world music in an open-air performance. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $ 15 to $ 30. themuck.org

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are published every Thursday.