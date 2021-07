Check out these artists from the Ann Arbor area at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this week

ANN ARBOR, me. In case you missed it, the Ann Arbor Art Fair kicked off on Thursday. The annual juried art fair has returned to downtown after being briefly canceled earlier this year, and completely canceled in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Comprised of three separate fairs, the event traditionally draws thousands of tourists to the city. Artists from across the United States have come to Tree Town to sell their art Thursday through Saturday this week. Lily: Your Guide to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair Here are some artists from the Ann Arbor area to look for: JEWELRY Linda Sanchez – Booth: IN274

Scott Berry – Booth: MN236

Rose Giacherio – Booth: SU946

Kristin Perkins – Booth: MN352

Kristine Bolhuis – Booth: IN242 DRAWING Mary Lewison – Booth: NU816

Carolyn Garay – Booth: MN379

Carolyn Weins – Booth: LI222 DIGITAL ART Mari Pruks – Booth: SU860 THE PAINTING Mary Lewison – Booth: NU816

Megan Foldenauer – Booth: WA824

Claudia Selene – Booth: SU846

Adam Beeman – Booth: TH318 PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Christopher James – Booth: MN370 CLAY Kate Tremel – Booth: IN234

Autumn Askalson – Booth: NU908 MIXED MEDIA Karin Coron – Booth: NU807

Isabella De La Mora – Booth: SU894

Laura Pearson – Booth: LI236 CERAMIC Preeti Abraham – Booth: ST518

Stan Baker – Booth: MN225

David McAlpine – Booth: MN132 LEATHER Anke Eichstaedt-Trampler – Stand: ST439 GLASS Shawn Bungo – Booth: MN334 Want to know more about each artist? Consult the artist directories of each fair. A d Read more: Street artist David Zinn to hide designs throughout Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

