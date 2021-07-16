Festa Italiana returns to Freedom Hill County Park – Macomb Daily





The weather and the lingering impact of the pandemic are posing obstacles for promoters of the Festa Italiana as it returns to Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights on Friday. Yet, as the old saying goes, the show must go on. Workers were busy at the festival site on Thursday as they erected tents, tied up utilities and discussed other details to prepare in time for Friday’s opening date. The three-day celebration, which runs until Sunday, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis. “We are crossing our fingers,” said restaurateur Joe Vicari, of which Andiamo Restaurant Group is a sponsor. “We hope to have crowds the size of what we’ve seen in the past. There are a lot of people eager to go out and have fun because they’ve been turned away for so long. This event is outdoors so there is plenty of room to spread out. The National Weather Service forecasts predict a risk of rain on Friday and Saturday. A labor shortage meant that two of the festival’s best-known vendors – Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace and Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Markets – missed this year’s event. Their places will be filled by other sellers. Yet Festa Italiana brings the tastes, music and culture of old world Italy to Sterling Heights. It offers national and local entertainment, fireworks on Friday nights, a family fun zone with a bounce house, zipline, climbing wall and more. “We put more emphasis on local artists because some of the national artists are still not ready to go out on the road,” Vicari said. There will be plenty of authentic Italian food, wine and other refreshments. The entertainment lineup includes proven crowd favorites such as Frankie Scinta and his band, who mixes comedy, music, and impressions into an enduring act that’s familiar at casinos in Las Vegas and Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren. Also on the program are Eurorhythms by Ray Massa, Fraser tenor Aaron Caruso, Mark Randisi playing Sounds of Sinatra, Pino Marelli, Byron Cancelmo, teenage Shelby Township singer Anna Hilliard, Anissa Lee, Noelle Borgia and others. The festival again features all the family contests that made it such a fun event for families, including eating meatballs, beautiful babies and eating cannoli contests. Admission is free, but there is a daily parking fee of $ 10. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Hill County Park, 14900 Metro Parkway (just east of Schoenherr Road), Sterling Heights. Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Salvati Insurance Group are the main sponsors. Other sponsors include the Italian Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Andiamo Restaurant Group, Nino Salvaggio, Vintage Wine Company, MJC Companies, Caliber Home Loans and Celani Family Vineyards. For more information, visit iaccm.net or call the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce at 586-925-2020

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/07/15/festa-italiana-returns-to-freedom-hill-county-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos