how entertainment venues are making a comeback after the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – I never could have imagined that the world would stop and entertainment would be on the verge of failure, said NiteLite Promotions president Don Kronberg.

The flick of a switch echoes strangely inside the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford these days. Chief Executive Officer Gretchen Gilmore said the silence was a deafening reminder of the past year without live events.

You walk around the building and you don’t see anyone for weeks. You can imagine the excitement, the lights and the people clapping. And you miss it, said Gilmore.

Hundreds of entertainment venues across the country closed when the pandemic struck, and many are on the brink of financial collapse.

We were basically doing whatever we could to stop the bleeding, Gilmore said.

BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center have gone from packed houses for Broadway performances of Cats and Wicked and hosting headliners like Def Leppard and Prince, to empty seats and anticipation not carried out. The sites feared the pandemic would deal the final blow to the live entertainment industry.

I think for a while I was in denial. I was like no, it’s going to come back, Kronberg said.

Once you stop having income, your goal becomes to cut expenses, Gilmore said.

Last year alone, Gilmore estimates that BMO lost $ 4.5 million in net income. It has also put 95% of its staff on leave. As of March 2020, most of these staff have still not returned.

If you had asked me two months ago if I thought this would happen, I wouldn’t tell you, Kronberg said. There is no way we can get back from where we were, to the point where we were now so quickly.

But like a flickering light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, places of entertainment see hope.

But this fund is fabulous because it will save a lot of our sites, Kronberg said.

Kronberg owns NiteLite Promotions en Palatine, where he handles everything from concert promotions to marketing and talent buying. He said Congress approved $ 15 billion in federal aid in December 2020 to help closed sites survive the pandemic. They are just starting to see the money.

Many of the small rooms that were ready to install the panels on the windows will see daylight again, Kronberg said.

But site managers don’t expect the company to be the same.

The landscape I’m used to has changed and will probably change forever. But in many cases, a lot of good things start to happen because of it, Kronberg said.

We have already taken steps to have air purifiers in buildings, we have UV protection on our escalators, Gilmore said. People will have their own level of comfort. If they want to come to an event and wear a mask, they sure can.

But are these security efforts enough to convince people to return to live events in the fall?

We could already see it in our box office sales. People can’t wait to see the shows live again, Kronberg said.

Now they can throw off their masks and step out into the real world, Gilmore said.

And people can go back to what they missed the most from 2020.

Probably the biggest thing that happens to me on a daily basis is watching the crowd live. It’s crazy what a 2-3 hour gig can do for someone, Kronberg said.

It’s gonna be so good to be together again. The arts community has survived, said Beth Howard, executive director of Friends of the Coronado.

