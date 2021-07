Pair of shredding events scheduled in Canastota

CANASTOTA In addition to a shredding event scheduled for October in Hamilton, the Madison County Solid Waste Department added another shredding event in September at the residential station on Buyea Road. The solid waste department invites residents to attend either event, making sure to follow necessary safety precautions by staying in your vehicle at all times and putting the materials for shredding in an area where staff of the event can easily access it. The shredding events will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the residential station at Buyea Road 6666 Buyea Road in Canastota and on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Parrys parking lot in Hamilton 100 Utica Street. , Hamilton. Residents may bring a maximum of four filing boxes per vehicle of personal and confidential documents to shred. Due to the success of the Spring Shred event, this rule will be enforced to ensure that as many people as possible can be served. The material should be loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible at the rear of the vehicle. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle; Please do not put items in plastic bags. Bank statements, medical documents, and documents with personal information such as social security numbers, credit card information, and account numbers are ideal for shredding. Junk mail, magazines, telephone books or other envelopes containing only the home address should be placed directly in the paper recycling bin. Commercial waste will not be accepted. Last May we had a record attendance at our spring shredding event. We hope that by adding an additional shredding event in September, we can safely and effectively meet the needs of our community who rely on these events for the secure disposal of their confidential documents, said the county recycling coordinator. by Madison, Kristin Welch. The collected material will be recycled into other paper products. Residents will be able to protect their personal information and, at the same time, help us rethink trash here in Madison County. In addition to shredding events, the solid waste department works with LOJO Technology to organize e-waste depots on Saturdays. Residents who wish to recycle electronic devices such as computers and televisions can bring their materials to LOJO Technology (634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida) year-round Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or subsequent Saturdays from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m .: July 17 and October 2. Commercial waste will not be accepted. Visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov for more information on special department programs or follow their Facebook page at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.

