DEQ drops “bad actor” complaint against Hecla’s executive | national news

In a turnaround, the Montanas Environmental Quality Department will not lobby for bad actors to be punished against Hecla Mining Co. executive Phillips Baker for leaving reclamation work unfinished on several old gold mines.

Under the former administration of Governor Steve Bullocks, DEQ attempted to use Montanas Bad Actor law to bar Baker from working with Hecla to develop new copper and silver mines near Cabinet Mountains Wilderness in the county. of Lincoln.

In the department’s brief to the court, DEQ attorney Sarah Clerget wrote that the election of Governor Greg Gianforte and the appointment of a new agency director prompted very close scrutiny from across the board. record of this case.

The fact that the case has already gone on for three years without getting to the bottom of it, and that there are still several complex procedural obstacles and a messy past procedural posture, complicates and potentially risks the ultimate objective of DEQ, which was and is d ‘Prevent bad actors from operating in Montana,’ Clerget wrote.

More importantly, DEQ would rather tackle the problem of bad actors and achieve the goal of protecting Montana from them, through the collaborative development of more comprehensive and current legislation that is broadly applicable, rather than through litigation.

In a press release on Wednesday, DEQ director Chris Dorrington both praised his agency’s ability to prosecute bad actors outside the state over mining issues and said Baker should not be sued. under the law.

In our role as a state environmental agency, we must make tough decisions in order to make the best use of state resources while accomplishing our mission, said Dorrington. I pledge to pursue other avenues, including legislation. Changing the law is the best way to ensure that it is clearer and easier to prosecute bad actors in the future. The legislation not only provides the opportunity for public input, but would also apply to all parties operating statewide, rather than just one company. DEQ has a reputation for obtaining bipartisan support for laws that strengthen protections.

The move sparked outrage from several environmental groups and Indian tribes who called for Bakers’ punishment.

The bad actors law is clear and Hecla and Baker should finally be held accountable, Fort Belknap Indian Community Chairman Andrew Werk wrote on Thursday. By abandoning this coercive measure, DEQ perpetuates the devastating burden of environmental injustice. The state of Montana must prioritize protecting the health of Montana communities, including the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian community, and protecting the natural resources that support all life. DEQ’s rejection of coercive action flies in the face of this responsibility and prioritizes mining leaders over Montanans.

Baker was a senior executive at Pegasus Gold when it filed for bankruptcy on the Zortman-Landusky gold mine on the edge of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, as well as operations at Beal Mountain and Basin Creek. The move left behind deposits of heap-leach cyanide waste that cost Montana taxpayers more than $ 50 million for water reclamation and treatment.

The Montana legislature passed the Bad Actor Act in 2001 after the Pegasus bankruptcy to prevent mining executives who failed to reimburse the state for past cleanup efforts from receiving new mining permits.

Montana’s mining laws only serve as an effective deterrent if enforced, wrote Andrew Gorder, legal director of the Clark Fork Coalition..The Bad Actor Act was passed in the wake of Pegasus’ bankruptcy and was clearly aimed at holding mining executives accountable for their previous damage. If DEQ doesn’t enforce the law against the former VP and CFO of Pegasus, then the law isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

Hecla sued DEQ in 2018 to block a bad actor designation, and the Clark Fork Coalition, Earthworks, Montana Environmental Information Center, Rock Creek Alliance, Save Our Cabinets, Montana Conservation Voters and others joined the lawsuit on the side of the state agency. A state judge dismissed the case in 2020, but restored on appeal the possibility that Baker and Hecla could be subject to the law.

DEQ filed a request on Wednesday to dismiss its own case.

At this time, it seems highly unlikely that the case will result in a refund, Dorrington said. By choosing to dismiss this case, I want the Montanans to know that DEQ is not moving away from continuing to demand reimbursement of these fees and that we are not backing down in our commitment to hold bad actors accountable for their actions.