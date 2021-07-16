In ‘Berserk’ biopic, 57-year-old plays Celine Dion at almost all ages, even 12ExBulletin

Mary Louise Kelly of NPR speaks with Rachel Handler, screenwriter for Vulture and New York magazine, about Céline Dione’s unofficial biopic, A line, which has just been screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

One of the films that premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival left audiences in tears, and not one to cry when watching something sad. It’s the kind that flows when you watch something totally crazy, wacky, berserk. This is according to several reviews of “Aline”, a film inspired by the life of superstar Celine Dion.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “MY HEART WILL GO ON”)

CELINE DION: (Singing) Every night in my dreams I see you. I understand you.

KELLY: The movie earned these descriptions in part because its star, who is 57, plays Celine Dion, who is 53, at almost every age in the singer’s life, including kindergarten. Rachel Handler reviewed the film for Vulture and New York magazine. She is now online from Cannes, France. Hi, Rachel.

RACHEL HANDLER: Hello. Thank you for.

KELLY: Okay. So just – I’m trying to figure this out. It’s a movie based on Celine Dion’s life, but Celine Dion isn’t involved in any way. Is it correct?

MANIPULATOR: Yes. This is an unauthorized movie about Celine Dion. He says it’s fiction loosely based on her life, but it’s pretty much painting by numbers, you know, sort of through her entire career and her romance with her husband, who is called Guy-Claude in this version. And her name is Aline Dieu, not Celine Dion, which is French for Aline God. So I feel like it’s a pretty good kind of indicator of where this is going (laughs).

KELLY: And where is this all going? You were one of the critics who found this movie – it sounds both compelling and completely bonkers.

HANDLER: I had very high expectations. I really like Celine Dion. And I think Celine Dion is already kind of a camp character. Like, she’s very, very funny and weird. And so the film is a bit on its wavelength. It’s just great, like, goofy and goofy. And it’s relatively simple, but then there are those moments that are so, so weird. Like you said, she plays it when she is 5 years old. This 57-year-old actress played Aline – Céline – when she was 5 years old. And so we see from the back what the silhouette of a normal child looks like. And then when the kid turns around, all of a sudden it’s this shrunken adult, and it’s very disturbing and weird.

KELLY: Can we just stick with kindergarten time for a second? I’m just – it sounds weird. Does it work just in terms of cinema, cinema?

HANDLER: I mean, it depends on what you mean by job. I don’t – I can’t speak to the intention of the filmmaker, Valérie Lemercier, who is also a screenwriter and director. But, you know, it works in a way that it all gets very surreal. And it’s kind of – it just sets that tone that you’re instantly kind of taken on this very ridiculous journey. That pretty much sets the tone, I would say, because you’re like, OK, this is gonna be a weird movie.

KELLY: Tell us more about Valérie Lemercier, who – she’s the star. She directs. She is everywhere in this movie. Who is she? Why did she make this movie?

HANDLER: It’s kind of Ana Gasteyer French, like Tracey Ullman. I think she does a lot of imitations and prints. She is an actress. She’s an actress. She is a singer. So she seems like an incredibly dedicated fan – really committed, and you have to respect that.

KELLY: Does she sing in this movie? Because imitating the voice of Celine Dion would be a challenge.

HANDLER: So she syncs to the sounds of a soprano named Victoria Sio, I think, who makes a really good impression of Celine. But it’s not exactly the same. You can tell it’s not Celine, but it’s very, very close. It was very impressive. But – and she’s also an amazing lip-syncer. I couldn’t really tell if it was her who was singing until the end.

KELLY: Just take us inside the first one. Audience – I mentioned they were crying. I watched the trailer for it, and it sounded like a – just a pure biopic. I would have no idea how surreal that was. Looks like you didn’t know what you were into either.

MANIPULATOR: Yes. So I don’t think anyone had any idea what we were going to do. And I think everyone was fair – I cried a few times. I laughed. It was – I was on the ride, and I enjoyed it. And I think the general consensus was sort of confusing and having fun.

KELLY: Are the rest of us going to have this roller coaster of amazement and fun? Will there be a wider exit outside of Cannes?

HANDLER: At the moment it only has a release date in Europe and Canada. And there’s no US distributor yet, but I’m praying that, for example, Netflix picks it up or something like that.

KELLY: It’s Rachel Handler, editor for Vulture and New York magazine. Thank you so much.

HANDLER: Thank you. It was great.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “IT’S ALL BACK TO ME NOW”)

DION: (Singing) Baby, baby, baby, when you touch me like that, when you hold me like that, it’s gone with the wind, but it’s all coming back to me.

