‘Fantastic Four’ set up in the end – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Loki‘s season finale.]

Marvel Studios teased a The Fantastic Four film for a while, with Spider-Man: No Path Home‘s Jon Watts committed to directing. The project is officially not dated, leaving fans wondering when they will get their first glimpse of the property known as “Marvel’s First Family.” This week Loki suggested that the Fantastic Four story may have already started.

The big reveal in the final episode of LokiJonathan Majors’ first season was the start of Kang – or, at least, a version from Kang; time travel and alternate realities are hard to follow. While the version that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) met at the end of time, “He Who Remains” was a far cry from the comic’s so-called “Kang the Conqueror”, he teased them. This incarnation debuts more than once during the episode, promising the Conquerors would be part of any alternate versions of the timeline that would appear in the event of his death. Maybe it will be the Kang already announced for the 2023s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – or maybe the Kang in that movie will be the love interest of Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie as featured in the 2005 comic Young Avengers. (Yes, there are multiple Kangs from multiple timelines in the comic canon; enough that there is an organization made out of them called the Council of Cross-Time Kangs.)

With such a confusing backstory, there are a lot of things that are deliberately obscure about Kang; one lingering piece of canon, however, is the potential for Kang to be a distant future descendant of someone in the contemporary Marvel Universe. In some stories he is related to Doctor Doom, but in others his real name is Nathaniel Richards – named after one of his ancestors, who happens to be the father of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. Either way, Kang finds himself attached to the The Fantastic Four franchise in a way that doesn’t feel entirely coincidental, considering how everything is traditionally planned in the MCU.

There is, however, a separate clue to the FF to be found in Lokithe final of. As He Who Remains went into more detail about its origins and the multiverse warfare that has been referenced throughout the series, audiences learned that realities were forced to clash with each other, forced to clash with each other. annihilate themselves in order to survive. Comic book readers may have found this detail particularly interesting, as a variation was central to writer Jonathan Hickman’s run on the Avengers franchise from 2012 to 2015.

At the heart of this race, the “incursions” – realities coming to inhabit the same physical space – force a group of heroes to repeatedly commit multiverse genocide in order to prevent their own reality from being destroyed … until all reality is ultimately destroyed. Things didn’t go well, as you might expect, but the aftermath of the destruction of the Marvel Universe was the 2015 series. Secret wars, in which only one world exists, under the rule of a long-lasting supervillain. It is a parallel with LokiSacred Timeline of – a unified world, as opposed to a unified timeline, but created with the same zeal of a wicked believing that they are doing the right thing no matter what. (In Secret wars‘case, the villain is Doctor Doom instead of Kang, but … well, see above.)

The resolution of Secret wars sees the Marvel Universe essentially recreated as it was before the war, but with a few differences including the absence of the Fantastic Four, as they explore the space between realities and create a few new ones in their wake.

It’s long been a matter of speculation on how Marvel Studios would manage to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU; after all, after more than 20 episodes of superheroic adventure featuring aliens, gods and geniuses capable of building over 40 outrageous armor, a group of friends with superpowers by a scientific accident would it really seem enough so fantastic…? Not only that, but would the team work so well without their comic book position as the forerunner of the Marvel Universe?

Adopt the Secret wars the approach allows Marvel to have their cake and eat it too; if the Fantastic Four were one of the MCU’s first overpowered beings but left that reality at the end of the multiverse war – or, more likely, found themselves coming back to reality following the end of the multiversal scenarios to come in Spider-Man: No Path Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – then suddenly there’s a new historical basis for the team’s existence, as well as a reason they haven’t appeared in any of the Marvel movies to date. And it’s in the canon comics! (Well almost.)

Kang is clearly one of the common threads of Marvel’s Phase 4 plans, alongside the Multiverse (and the Young Avengers; there are multiple members spread across different upcoming projects). The Fantastic Four movie is coming up. Is it really so unlikely that all of these things will be linked in one way or another – and that Kang and the Multiverse are at the heart of character integration into the MCU? Surely there wouldn’t be a better way to make sure Marvel Studios has … well, a fantastic Phase 4.