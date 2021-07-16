Entertainment
‘Fantastic Four’ set up in the end – The Hollywood Reporter
[This story contains spoilers for Loki‘s season finale.]
Marvel Studios teased a The Fantastic Four film for a while, with Spider-Man: No Path Home‘s Jon Watts committed to directing. The project is officially not dated, leaving fans wondering when they will get their first glimpse of the property known as “Marvel’s First Family.” This week Loki suggested that the Fantastic Four story may have already started.
The big reveal in the final episode of LokiJonathan Majors’ first season was the start of Kang – or, at least, a version from Kang; time travel and alternate realities are hard to follow. While the version that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) met at the end of time, “He Who Remains” was a far cry from the comic’s so-called “Kang the Conqueror”, he teased them. This incarnation debuts more than once during the episode, promising the Conquerors would be part of any alternate versions of the timeline that would appear in the event of his death. Maybe it will be the Kang already announced for the 2023s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – or maybe the Kang in that movie will be the love interest of Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie as featured in the 2005 comic Young Avengers. (Yes, there are multiple Kangs from multiple timelines in the comic canon; enough that there is an organization made out of them called the Council of Cross-Time Kangs.)
With such a confusing backstory, there are a lot of things that are deliberately obscure about Kang; one lingering piece of canon, however, is the potential for Kang to be a distant future descendant of someone in the contemporary Marvel Universe. In some stories he is related to Doctor Doom, but in others his real name is Nathaniel Richards – named after one of his ancestors, who happens to be the father of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. Either way, Kang finds himself attached to the The Fantastic Four franchise in a way that doesn’t feel entirely coincidental, considering how everything is traditionally planned in the MCU.
There is, however, a separate clue to the FF to be found in Lokithe final of. As He Who Remains went into more detail about its origins and the multiverse warfare that has been referenced throughout the series, audiences learned that realities were forced to clash with each other, forced to clash with each other. annihilate themselves in order to survive. Comic book readers may have found this detail particularly interesting, as a variation was central to writer Jonathan Hickman’s run on the Avengers franchise from 2012 to 2015.
At the heart of this race, the “incursions” – realities coming to inhabit the same physical space – force a group of heroes to repeatedly commit multiverse genocide in order to prevent their own reality from being destroyed … until all reality is ultimately destroyed. Things didn’t go well, as you might expect, but the aftermath of the destruction of the Marvel Universe was the 2015 series. Secret wars, in which only one world exists, under the rule of a long-lasting supervillain. It is a parallel with LokiSacred Timeline of – a unified world, as opposed to a unified timeline, but created with the same zeal of a wicked believing that they are doing the right thing no matter what. (In Secret wars‘case, the villain is Doctor Doom instead of Kang, but … well, see above.)
The resolution of Secret wars sees the Marvel Universe essentially recreated as it was before the war, but with a few differences including the absence of the Fantastic Four, as they explore the space between realities and create a few new ones in their wake.
It’s long been a matter of speculation on how Marvel Studios would manage to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU; after all, after more than 20 episodes of superheroic adventure featuring aliens, gods and geniuses capable of building over 40 outrageous armor, a group of friends with superpowers by a scientific accident would it really seem enough so fantastic…? Not only that, but would the team work so well without their comic book position as the forerunner of the Marvel Universe?
Adopt the Secret wars the approach allows Marvel to have their cake and eat it too; if the Fantastic Four were one of the MCU’s first overpowered beings but left that reality at the end of the multiverse war – or, more likely, found themselves coming back to reality following the end of the multiversal scenarios to come in Spider-Man: No Path Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – then suddenly there’s a new historical basis for the team’s existence, as well as a reason they haven’t appeared in any of the Marvel movies to date. And it’s in the canon comics! (Well almost.)
Kang is clearly one of the common threads of Marvel’s Phase 4 plans, alongside the Multiverse (and the Young Avengers; there are multiple members spread across different upcoming projects). The Fantastic Four movie is coming up. Is it really so unlikely that all of these things will be linked in one way or another – and that Kang and the Multiverse are at the heart of character integration into the MCU? Surely there wouldn’t be a better way to make sure Marvel Studios has … well, a fantastic Phase 4.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/loki-episode-6-explained-fantastic-four-1234983042/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]