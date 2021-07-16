World Series of Poker Online Expands to Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS and PHILADELPHIA CREAM, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) is officially live in Pennsylvania following a successful field test and approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, opening the world’s most iconic poker platform, WSOP.com, to Keystone State players for the first time.

To celebrate, the platform is launched with special entry promotions, newly announced bracelet events, and weekly tournaments for Pennsylvania players, and daily satellites with buy-ins as low as $ 1 which offer the opportunity to win a place in the crown jewel of poker tournaments, the Main Event of Las Vegas this autumn.

The World Series of Poker makes its debut in Pennsylvania by delivering the most value to players on their platform, putting money back in players’ pockets and hosting tournaments with huge jackpots and low buy-ins. WSOP.com Entries offer more free games than market competitors, higher deposit matches for beginners, and exclusive access to official WSOP events and tournaments.

“We are delighted to open WSOP.com in the state of Pennsylvania,” mentionned You stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment. “The real winners of this expansion are the players who join us at WSOP.com. Our team is laser focused to deliver the most value to the state’s poker players and is confident in the potential of our online poker product. With our best entry promotions in the industry and the special series of wristbands specially designed for players of Pennsylvania, we welcome all players, casuals to professionals and everyone in between. “

New Pennsylvania WSOP Online Bracelet Series Announced

In addition to what was previously announced WSOP Online bracelet calendar from Thursday July 1 Sunday August 1st, the action escalates with a list of newly announced daily wristband events for players from Pennsylvania of Sunday August 8 Sunday August 15th, offering more chances of winning an official WSOP bracelet online.

To start

The wait for online poker is over for Pennsylvanians, and WSOP.com makes it worth the wait with offers and events for poker players of all skill levels. To begin with, players must be physically located in Pennsylvania and create an online account by visiting WSOP.com/start. Players can deposit funds and start enjoying special promotions on their mobile or desktop devices. Once registered, players can log into their Caesar Awards account, where every hand played earns points for unforgettable dining, entertainment and hospitality experiences across the Caesars Entertainment business, including Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racecourse, where players can visit the property to withdraw and deposit funds in the cage.

Free play and Freeroll promotions

Pennsylvania players are welcome to take advantage of the welcome offer, the most valuable poker deposit promotion on the table. Available now, players who deposit a minimum of $ 10 on their account will be rewarded with $ 50 in free play, a 100% match on all deposits up to $ 1,000, and 7 freeroll tickets in the Welcome week freerolls. The first depositors who make a deposit by Sunday August 15th will also receive a ticket to participate in an exclusive $ 50,000 Freeroll of depositors on Sunday August 22. The Freeroll will award three seats to the WSOP Main Event, two seats to the best players in the tournament, and one seat from a draw of all registered players.

The ultimate poker experience

To prioritize Pennsylvania actors of the launch of WSOP.com in the state, a variety of special events and tournaments are offered daily throughout the summer.

BLAST Poker – Start-up Monday July 12 , BLAST made its poker debut in Pennsylvania where players have a chance to win their share of up to $ 300,000 in a few minutes. Players can win up to 10,000 times their buy-in amount in this lightning-fast three-hand game that begins when three players enter this game. Sit down and go format.

– Start-up , BLAST made its poker debut in where players have a chance to win their share of up to in a few minutes. Players can win up to 10,000 times their buy-in amount in this lightning-fast three-hand game that begins when three players enter this game. Sit down and go format. WSOP Satellites – Only on WSOP.com Can players win a full package to participate in live WSOP events, including the 2021 Main Event in Las Vegas , for as little as $ 1 and special Main Event Freerolls. Visit the promotions page for more information on MEGA satellite structures and schedules.

Only on WSOP.com Can players win a full package to participate in live WSOP events, including the 2021 Main Event in , for as little as and special Main Event Freerolls. Visit the promotions page for more information on MEGA satellite structures and schedules. Sunday $ 75,000 Guarantee – Start Sunday July 18 , this flagship tournament will offer a guaranteed payout of $ 75,000 with a $ 215 redemption from 4:00 p.m. every Sunday.

In 2020, the WSOP Online broke several records for an online poker festival, both nationally and internationally. The national series generated jackpots totaling $ 26,871,265across 31 bracelet events, with an average of over $ 865,000 per tournament, making it by far the largest organized series on the US regulated markets.

WSOP.com proudly welcomes poker players to Pennsylvania in 2021, by joining Nevada and New Jersey as states where WSOP.com online poker works. In Pennsylvania, competition will be exclusive to other players in the state. Out-of-state players are encouraged to travel to regulated states to participate, but are encouraged to test their account and location-based services before any event to avoid registration issues.

The WSOP reserves the right to cancel, change or modify the Tournament or any Tournament Event, in whole or in part, without notice.

ABOUT THE WORLD POKER SERIES

The World Series of Poker is the world’s largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event, awarding over $ 3.29 billion in silver prize and the prestigious gold bracelet, recognized worldwide as the first prize in sport. Featuring a comprehensive roster of tournaments in all major poker variations, the WSOP is the oldest poker tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event drew 187,298 participants from 118 different countries to the Rio All- Suite Hotel & Casino. in Las Vegas and awarded more than $ 293 million in prize money. Additionally, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcast, digital media and corporate sponsorship, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of the 2007 WSOP Europe, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the WSOP tournament rules then in force and applicable. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/business.

You must be 21 or over to participate or play (18 or over for pari-mutuel) or to participate in any Harrah’s or WSOP promotion. Know when to stop before you start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537 ). 2020, Caesars License Company, LLC.

