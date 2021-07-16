Mandakini ready for Bollywood comeback, wants to play central characters





Image source: IMAGE FILE Mandakini is ready for the return of Bollywood Ram Teri Ganga actress Maili Mandakini is ready for her return to Bollywood. The actress had starred in many popular Bollywood films, but left the industry almost two decades ago. Now she is ready to return to the screen. His manager Babubhai Thiba revealed that Mandakini is currently reading scripts and having narrations. She is also ready to work in OTT and web series. Mandakini’s manager told ETimes: “Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and currently reading scripts and also inviting narratives. She is open to working in web series and movies, but wants to play central characters in projects.” After making his debut in 1985 with Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini became a popular name thanks to his song Tujhe Bulayen Yeh Meri Bahen from the film. The song showed her wearing a thin white sari as she waded through a waterfall. The film was a huge success and is still included in Indian cinema’s “Blockbusters of All Time” list. The film even earned Mandakini a Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Actress category. While she kept a low profile after stepping away from showbiz, it was her brother Bhanu who convinced her to return to acting. He said: “When she was visiting the Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still had a large number of fans. So, I told her that she had to start playing again. She was offered the central role in a series called ‘Chhoti Sardani’, which Mandakini declined but suggested Anita Raajs name for the role instead. “ In 1990, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk named Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. Doctor Thakur had also been in the public eye when he was a child. He was featured as the baby in Murphy radio commercials from the 1970s to the 1980s. The couple have two children, a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Inaaya. Rabbil died in an accident in 2000. Earlier in an interview with TOI, the actress said, “I was introduced to Tibetan yoga years ago as I sought solace in the rigors of the film industry. My teacher was my husband, who is deeply rooted in spirituality. “ Mandakini was last seen in a Bengali film titled “Se Amar Prem” released in 2002.

