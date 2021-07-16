Commanders Can Ask DoD-Wide COVID Vaccine Status Questions





Fort Rucker made headlines on Wednesday and Thursday when leaders said they would begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for unmasked service members. But the Alabama post, home to the Army and Air Force warrant officers training programs, is not the first Defense Department facility to do so, under guidance from another post. of the army at the beginning of the month. Current policy allows fully immunized troops, civilians and contractors to visit military bases without face masks. Unvaccinated staff are still required to wear masks. Any commander or supervisor can question unmasked uniformed personnel about their immunization status, not just those at Fort Rucker. Nor was the facility the first to publish this guide. DoD issued updated force health protection guidelines June 22 directly authorizing commanders to question unmasked personnel on their immunization status. In accordance with these guidelines, unmasked and fully vaccinated military personnel must be prepared to present proof of vaccination (CDC vaccination card or other medical document), the announcement accompanying the guidelines reads. Military and civilian employees who misrepresent their immunization status may be subject to appropriate adverse administrative or punitive action. Executives cannot ask civilian unmasked DoD employees if they have received the vaccine, unless the supervisor has reasonable grounds to believe the unmasked employee was not fully immunized, based on evidence reliable such as direct knowledge of voluntary employee declarations. Fort Rucker, which published its guidelines on July 13, about three weeks after the DoD’s policy change, was also not the first military installation to implement the policy after its announcement. By giving us your email address, you are signing up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup. A Order of July 1st from Major-General Charles Costanza, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, Ga., authorizes direct supervisors such as team leaders to ask unmasked soldiers for their vaccination status, in addition to requiring vaccinated troops to wear their shooting record. Commanders and direct superiors can ask their subordinates if they have been vaccinated in order to enforce this policy, the Costanzas order says. All vaccinated [troops] must keep a copy of their …[vaccine card] either on paper or as a photo or document on their phone. Fort Stewart may not have been the first facility to update its rules governing vaccination card checks, either the DoD has hundreds of facilities, and not all of them maintain public pages where information is readily available. accessible. Many facilities also maintain leave restrictions for unvaccinated personnel, which vaccinated troops can avoid by providing their firing records. the DoD memorandum also states that local commanders and supervisors may choose to establish more stringent guidelines for wearing masks. .

