BitLife: how to become an actor





In a game like BitLife, where players can choose to be anything, many might want to be famous, like becoming a movie star in Hollywood.

Game playersBitLife know that almost all career paths are open to them. To be part of the BitLife Mafia and scathing gangsters to be famous to be a stay at home mom, anything is possible. However, some jobs require players to follow specific paths to get to where they would like to be, and one of them is the famous actor. Getting started with the action in BitLife In order to find fame and fortune in theBitLifeHollywood version, players will need to make sure their starting character is as attractive as possible. The starting stats are random, and players will score up to 100 in four different categories. These are: RELATED: Fullmetal Alchemist Announces Mobile Game, More Birthday Surprises Happiness: 50 to 100

Health: 80 to 100

Intelligence: 0 to 100

Aspects: 0 to 100 BitLife mobile game players can win and lose in each category, but starting with high looks it will go much easier to reach the big leagues. Therefore, it is suggested to revive until you get a very attractive character. The lowest possible Look Score a character can have is 70 and is still successful in the movie world. There are several ways to increase attractiveness, however, and here are: Successful cosmetic surgery

Going to the gym

Trade fairs

Spa

Haircuts and dye jobs

Manicures and pedicures (only if the player is female)

Waxing After high school Once players have completed high school, there are a number of options open to them. In order to become an actor, players must start working immediately after high school, choosing the option of becoming a voice actor. If Voice Actor is not available, players simply need to age or close and reopen the game until it spawns. Once they get the job, players will need to keep it for six years to be promoted to Actors. Work hard until the celebrity bar pops up, making the character a truly famous movie star. Renown options now available Unlike most jobs, like the BitLife K-Pop Idol job, the fame bar does not have to be filled when taking this route to play before the players are famous. However, gamers can continue to market themselves and become actors by doing things to fill the bar of fame, earning them more money per year with better movies and contracts. This will also open things like: BitLifeis available on Android and iOS. MORE: Games To Play If You Love Stardew Valley Source: ProGameGuides, Youtube What Fable 4 can learn from The Witcher’s success



