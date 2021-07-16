Jason Sudeikis shows his support for English black players – The Hollywood Reporter





At the season two premiere of Ted lasso in Los Angeles on Thursday, there was even more evidence that star Jason Sudeikis really is as kind and empathetic as Ted Lasso in real life. At the premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated actor wore a distinctive black sweatshirt with the names “Jadon, Marcus and Bukayo” on, a reference to black English football stars. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. Already reeling from the worst sporting moment of their fledgling athletic career after missing decisive shots on goal in the shootout that gave Italy victory at Euro 2020, Sancho, Rashford and Saka were the subject horrific racist abuse on social media in the days following the match. The abuse has been so severe that the UK government has pledged to toughen measures against racist online abuse against football players and to ban fans from playing if found guilty of abuse. While this was a small sign of support, Sudeikis’ sweatshirt received warm praise on social media. Apple TV + comedy Ted lasso struck a chord with viewers, and indeed Emmy voters, who nominated the show for 20 awards. Sudeikis plays Lasso, an American college football coach who is enlisted to manage an English Premier League football team although he knows nothing about the sport. What on the outside looks like a fish out of water comedy is heightened by the infectious cuteness and unwavering optimism of the main character. Season two of Ted lasso debuts on Apple TV + on July 23.

