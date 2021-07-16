Actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest





Actress Surekha Sikri, known for her nationally award-winning performances in films like Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhai ho (2018), died Friday of cardiac arrest. She was 75 years old. Sikri had been ill for some time, having suffered a stroke in 2020 and a crippling stroke in 2018. Graduating from the National School of Drama in 1971, she worked with the NSD Repertory Company for over a decade before moving to Mumbai. Sikri also received the 1989 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The career of seasoned actors has spanned theater, film and television. She made her debut with the 1978 political drama Ka Chat Class and has performed both authoring and supporting roles in films from various industries. She has remained a key figure in arthouse films directed by Shyam Benegal in the 80s and 90s, notably Mammo, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and others. Her role as a matriarch in a popular TV show Balika vadhu attracted her to a younger audience, as did her turn as a cranky grandma in a blockbuster comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she has won numerous awards, showing up in a wheelchair to receive them. Her last screen appearance was in a segment of the original Netflix Ghost stories, with Jahnvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Sikri was born in Uttar Pradesh. Her father was in the air force and her mother was a teacher. She married Hemant Rege and they have a son together, Rahul Sikri. Actor Naseeruddin Shah is his former brother-in-law, as his first marriage was to his sister-in-law Manara Sikri, also known as Parveen Murad. She is the maternal aunt of their daughter Heeba Shah. Heeba played the younger version of his aunt Dadisa's character in the TV series Balika Vadhu.

