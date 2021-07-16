Case filed against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar over rape allegations





A rape case has been registered against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar after he was accused of allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman. According to reports, the victim was abused under the pretext of finding work in the producer’s company. Although no arrests have been made, an investigation is currently underway. “Registered case u / s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police Station over allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of hiring her for a project in the company . Investigating, no arrests have been made so far, “confirmed a police source in a report on ANI.

Bombay | Case registered u / s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police Station… https://t.co/InWM2XpeRa – ANI (@ANI) 1626414515000 In 2018, amid the #MeToo movement in the Bollywood film industry, Kumar was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous Twitter user. In the tweet, the woman, an actress claimed that she was excluded from the film because she “refused to sleep with the ‘boss”. The woman also alleged that the producer offered her a contract for three films because he saw a lot of potential. She was eventually brought in to meet him in a bungalow in Versova and that he was looking for a relationship that involved work and pleasure. The tweets then indicated that he had made the offer to her under the pretext of making her a superstar. Kumar, then released a statement, denying the sexual harassment allegations against him. In his note, he claimed that the #MeToo allegations were being used as a tool to damage his reputation. I am appalled and distressed to know that my name has been dragged into this #MeToo by one or more anonymous people. The allegations against me are bad at first glance. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained my professionalism. The tweet was used as a tool to defame me and damage my reputation, Kumar said in a statement to PTI.



