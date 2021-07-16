In Memoriam: Remembering actor Charlie Robinson and his turn as Troy Maxson at the Paul Green Theater

The breathtaking performance of the late Chadwick Bosemans in the Netflix production of Black Stockings My Raineys notwithstanding, August Wilsons Fences is probably the most popular of the ten included in Wilson’sPittsburgh Bikingwhich covers every decade of the African-American experience in the 20th century.

From late October to mid-November 2010, I performed the acclaimed play Bonoin during a production with the Playmaker Directory Company at Chapel Hill. Directed by veteran actress and director Seret Scott, the talented cast included Ray Anthony Thomas, Yaegel Welch, Erik LaRay Harvey, who played Diamondback, the archenemy of the main character in the popularLuke CageNetflix and Kathryn Hunter-Williams, a member of the PlayMaker and UNC performing arts faculty whose formidable HiddenVoices project in recent years has portrayed the painful complexity of men living on death row.

Charlie Robinson starred as Troy Maxson, who is Bonos’ best friend in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama.

By now everyone knows that Robinson, a stage, television and film actor best known for the role of Macintosh Mac Robinson, the clerk of the court in Night court,died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday of cardiac arrest with multisystem failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, according to The Hollywood reporter.

It’s no wonder that Robinson, whose career spanned over 50 years, received the UNC-Chapel Hills Louise Lamont Distinguished Guest Artist Award while working here in the Triangle. With numerous appearances in some of the Americas’ best-known movies and TV shows, Robinson has long been recognized as one of the best actors in the Americas.

By the time Charlie Robinson graced the stage at UNC’s Paul Green Theater, he had honed the volatile and sour character of Troy Maxson in Fences while working with the South Coast Directory at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. In 2008, he won an Ovation Award for Best Actor while playing the role. During the month-long and three-week rehearsal period with PlayMakers, he delivered the most compelling, nuanced, and layered Troy Maxson performance I’ve ever seen. This includes James Earl Jones’ performance on Broadway between 1987 and 1988, and, yes, Denzel Washingtons 2016. work on the big screen who co-starred with Viola Davis.

Neither Jones nor Washington has matched Robinson’s depth, emotional range, or astonishing credibility in portraying a proud black man whose dreams were shattered by Jim Crow’s segregation.

Robinson’s last performance was An old black man, a filmed staging with phenomenal actor Wendell Pierce as LondonThe Guardiandescribed as fascinating.

Piercing offered a tribute on Twitter to Robinson, who played an elderly father from Mississippi who is forced by illness to move into his son’s apartment in Harlem. In addition to praising Robinson’s work ethic, love of family, charm and skills as an actor, Pierce recalled his appreciation for a glass of fine wine in the evening.

I will cherish the work we have created and will forever remember the brief time I spent with him, Pierce wrote.

Charlie Robinson brought the same work ethic, charm, skill, and joie de vivre to the PlayMakers production.

Between stages during rehearsals and performances, we had a few private conversations, usually about our lives. I learned he grew up in Houston, was a member of Archie Bell and the Drells before hitting hard with Tighten Up, and went to high school with my ex-wife’s mom. He remembered her name.

Flip a biscuit !, I would sometimes scream in frustration before calling for a line that I couldn’t remember during rehearsal.

He thought it was funny as hell. Flip a cookie

Charlie One-Time !, I would yell at him every night in a salutation in the dressing room before our performance. He opened that broad, warm smile and greeted me like a benevolent uncle.

Every night at the start of the play, Charlie and I would hop onto the Paul Green stage, playing two garbage collectors and sharing a bottle of liquor. You would have thought we were truly best friends for over 30 years.

Towards the end of the PlayMakers race, Charlie left a small card in a pale yellow envelope in my area in the locker room.

Thomasi, he writes. Great job, as Bono! The humanity you have found is amazing!

Flip a cookie.

With love

Charly.

Like Wendell Pierce, I too will cherish the magic Robinson created and will forever remember that brief period 11 years ago when I was his best friend on the PlayMaker scene.

With love indeed, my brother.

