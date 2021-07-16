Entertainment
Calendar of events: July 16, 2021 | Entertainment
MARY KLEINSORGE, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Lawn Chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6 p.m. Friday July 16, Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38 1/4 Road, Palisade; 5 p.m. Sunday July 18, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 US Highway 6 & 50, award-winning root-stomp / multi-instrumentalist, cousincurtiss.com.
DAVID ADAM BYRNES, 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country artist with guest Remi Mae; 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday July 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, indoor show with guest Lendon James & The Highway 34 Band, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16, Enzo’s Italian Restaurant, 707 Horizon Drive; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band.
“THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” (1980, rated PG), Grill opens at 6:00 p.m., concession stand at 5:30 p.m., Twilight Movie, Friday July 16, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies under the stars, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Ladder Canyon Band, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
ROB SCHNEIDER, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, actor, both SOLD OUT shows, mesatheater.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday July 16, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., Live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
MESA COUNTY FAIR, continues Friday and Saturday July 16-17, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50, carnival, daily shows, community dancing, rodeos, monster trucks and more, free admission, tickets to events at mesacountyfair.com.
“MASH”, continues at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday July 16 and 17, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, presented by Magic Circle Players, based on the hit movie and TV series, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
CHRIS KOLTAK, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday July 17, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
LUCKY OVERTON, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday July 17, Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, live music, talbottsciderco.com/events.
HUEY, 68 p.m. Saturday July 17, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
SENIOR SUMMER BALL, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday July 17, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, for 50 to 100 year olds, dance to music by Route 66, $ 5 per person at the door, cash bar, have a snack to share, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
TALON SAUCERMAN, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, actor from South Dakota with opening act Alan Bromwell, $ 15, utetheater.com.
ART PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., with photographs by Chirp World, AJ Schlechten, Preston Jesick and Justin Jolley, facebook.com/amismutuels.gj.
MONTHLY CAVALCADE VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 17, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $ 5 to $ 10, tickets at 970tix.com.
“A BIKER’S BALLAD”, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm Saturday, July 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, a mountain biking film explores the places and variety of the region, from enduro to cross country through the free ride, $ 15, mesatheater.com.
CESAR CHAVEZ CELEBRATION & CAR SHOW, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday July 17, Las Colonias amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., musical performances, dance performances, catering, vendors, wellness area and automobile exhibition, bit.ly/3hDnmJx.
GRAND MESA POKER RUN, registration 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday July 17, Motorcycle accessories, Grand Mesa crossing, tickets $ 25, each additional hand $ 5, ticket includes a meal ticket at the Wild Horse Roadhouse in De Beque, pre-registration with Motorcycle Accessories and Wild Horse Roadhouse, the proceeds benefit Operation Interdependence and its care for deployed soldiers, facebook.com/WildHorseRoadhouse.
FROM THE SUMMIT, 10 am 1 pm Sunday, July 18, downtown Palisade, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell perform at the Palisade Farmers Market; and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Main Street, downtown during the Main Market.
STRAY GRASS, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Free Lawn Concert Series, stmatthewsgj.org.
SOUL HABIT, doors open at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, on the lawn at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, grab a chair and a spade- lunch, wine available to buy by the glass or by the bottle, no adult drinks outside, $ 15 in advance, $ 20 at the door, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday July 20, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
RIZZO, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 US Highway 6 & 50, during the Palisade Plunge Tail Opening Party, includes special beer outings, limited edition commemorative drink, portion of sales donated to COPMOBA, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
CHARLEY CROCKETT, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, indoor show, $ 20, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
CARNIFEX, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 15, mesatheater.com.
GERRY GOODMAN BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., blues / rock band from the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360.
UNION OF NONE, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson Bike Night, entrepôt2565.com.
DELTARADO DAYS, Thursday to Sunday, July 22 to 25, at Delta, barbecue dinner, vintage car show and film in the park, July 22; rodeo events and mural march on July 23; colorful race, pancake lunch, car show, pickle tournament, barbecue, vendor village, parade, street dancing, water fight, July 24 corn hole tournament; community religious service, exchange meeting, golf tournament, vendor village on July 25, deltacolorado.org/deltarado-schedule.

