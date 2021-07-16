Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the Cult of Bollywood Multiplex Films

New Delhi: comedy-drama from director Zoya Akhtars Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which wraps up 10 years of release this week, has more to celebrate than just its almost 90 crore in box office receipts at a time when the The 100 crore club was still new to Bollywood.

Now airing on Netflix, Hrithik Roshan stars Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol had taught filmmakers to address urban and metropolitan audiences long before the term multiplex movies became popular.

Akhtars’ film tells the story of three friends on a singles trip to Spain that changes their lives and perspectives.

Certainly, while several small and medium-sized multiplex films have seen the interest in opting for direct digital release even in the last few months of the covid-19 pandemic given the long wait for theaters to reopen after Lockdown of covid-19, a bunch of filmmakers are still hoping the genre can pull audiences into theaters every time it hits the big screen.

Whenever theaters reopen, which they will at some point, there will obviously be a massive push for films that have held up for a long time. But after that there will be a trough and a long period where there will be no significant releases (due to the production halt) and I think small films have to work with the exploitation sector. to use that time, ”filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, also president of the Producers Guild of India, said last year in a panel discussion on the film portal Film Companion.

It will be easier for these films to go digital, but the idea is to get them to come to theaters, as people may not have a lot of large-scale content to look forward to in the medium term despite the fact that ‘they want to be entertained. In addition, these films will be easier to make, market and monetize, Roy added.

