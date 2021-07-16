Why we love the actor meme of Wes Anderson Cannes.





Great news everyone! There’s a hot new meme in town, thanks to the following pic:





Here are four really iconic characters in four really iconic outfits, right there: you have Timothée Chalamet, slightly hunched over, wearing a lot of jewelry and a t-shirt that I have certainly seen an imitation of at Urban Outfitters recently; Wes Anderson in a nice blue suit; Tilda Swinton in a nicer blue suit; and Bill Murray, dressed like a stylish grandpa and wearing the same sneakers I’m pretty sure he also wore in Space jam (1996). They pose together because they are all part of The French dispatch, the much-delayed Wes Anderson film that finally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The internet is obsessed with this photo. It’s proliferated all over everyone’s Twitter timelines today, to the point of being a trending topic. The way the meme works, if you’re not yet online today, is that someone will post or quote-tweet the image below as a list of four items from a certain category. For example, they will do something like Allegra Frank, the editor of Allegra Franks, the final draft of Allegra Franks, and the first draft of Allegra Franks. This is a bad example (because, according to my editor, the distance between the first and last draft of this article is not from Murray to Swinton), but the point is that each of the four people in the photo is each of the four things in the list, in order. I promise you it’s a lot funnier when other people do it, like this: pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 – Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021 Why does everyone love this meme so much? My simple explanation is that human beings aspire to identify with each other, to define themselves in such a way that they are easier to understand and thus connect. The best and often funniest way to do this is to point your finger at a character, animal, or fruit and say, So that’s me. That way, anyone who is familiar with that character, animal, or fruit will instantly understand who you are based on their own understanding of that character / animal / fruit. That is why The breakfast club is so popular: it simplifies the complexity of existence into five teenage avatars, giving them marks that we can then attach to, so that we ourselves can be seen. (I’m a Wes Anderson wishing I was a Tilda Swinton in this pic, by the way.) But we don’t have to over-intellectualize this! And here are some excellent ones: gas lamp, guard, girlboss, ghostbust https://t.co/TiQlXAiiZQ – Angeline Rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) July 15, 2021 Bill Murray’s shirt

Bill Murray’s shorts

Bill Murray’s hat

Bill Murray’s second watch pic.twitter.com/4ioQjRykpm – Jon Wilton (@jon_wilton) July 15, 2021 the four different ways to dress at conferences: pic.twitter.com/gjUMFcBwSp – Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) July 13, 2021 Williamsburg, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/mqtJeyaIkE – Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) July 15, 2021 five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz – Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021 Me on Twitter, me on LinkedIn, me on Instagram, me on Tumblr pic.twitter.com/0YtrTPOSaw – no context jeff (@thecultureofme) July 14, 2021

