Catt Sadler contracts COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated: Says Delta variant is relentless, highly contagious, and seized her





STATEN ISLAND, NY Catt Sadler, an entertainment reporter who is probably best known for her work with E! News, E! News Weekend and Daily Pop, revealed that she contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated, according to Sixth page. Sadler, 46, who previously co-hosted The Daily 10 networks before it was canceled and was named one of the Los Angeles Times Top 10 Emerging Entertainment Broadcasters, said: I’m telling you for that you understand that the pandemic is not over at all. She made the statement on Instagram, next to a photo of her lying in bed. Delta is relentless and highly contagious and caught me even after being vaccinated, she wrote. Sadler, who turned off comments on her post, said she contracted the fast-spreading variant by caring for an unvaccinated person who contracted it despite wearing a mask in their presence. I assumed I would be fine, ”she wrote. Well, I am not. I am one of the many revolutionary cases that we see more and more every day. Two days of fever now. The throbbing head. Extreme size. Even a little weird pus coming out of my eye. Severe fatigue; no energy to even get out of bed. She wrote in her synopsis that she is fully vaccinated and has COVID. She added that if you are vaccinated, do not let your guard down. If you are in a crowd or indoors in public, I highly recommend that you take the extra precaution of wearing a mask. I am not MD, but I am here to remind you that the vaccine is not full proof. Vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, but you can still catch this thing. So keep protecting yourself. Although contracting COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and expected, the Centers for Disease Control saysbecause vaccines are not 100 percent effective against the virus.

