Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor says she wasn’t Taimur’s perfect mother







Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Image Credit: IANS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has written a moving preface for her book Pregnancy Bible where she talks about the struggles of motherhood and building a strong relationship with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena’s book arrives shortly after she gave birth to her second son, Jeh, in February. She also has a son Taimur, born in 2016. Saif told me I could do anything. He and I have worked hard to build a solid foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that foundation to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents, Kareena wrote in the foreword, according to Indian Express. The Jab We Met actress admitted that she flew blindly as a new mom and didn’t know how to deal with the mess caused by babies. As I held my little baby, smelling her baby’s scents, aware of her fragility and value, I told myself that I would do it on my own, on my terms. I made my own rules for Taimur, and these will apply to Jeh as well, she wrote. I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing around. I didn’t know how to clean Taimurs’ poop or put on her diaper at first … But here are some mother-to-mother advice: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. Kareena said earlier that her book was written with experts. I am proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is verified and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, with the help of several expert voices like @ rujuta.diwekar, Dr Sonali Gupta and Dr Prabha Chandra from NIMHANS, she wrote in an Instagram post. Kareena and Saif started dating in 2008 after getting closer to filming their movie Tashan. They were married in a royal ceremony on October 16, 2012.

