Sai Tamhankar praises new age content in Bollywood



Recently, Kriti Sanon released the Mimi trailer that revolves around surrogacy and the unexpected twists it brings in Mimi’s life. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Sai Tamhankar has made several films in Marathi cinema and is one of the best actresses in Marathi cinema. The actress who chose a central role in Mimi praises the way Hindi cinema is evolving.



Sai reveals that it’s great to work with filmmakers who want to explore beyond the horizon of stereotypes. She says, “It’s great to see Bollywood filmmakers go beyond stereotypical scripts and characters. We as an audience have seen the same story tropes over and over again, which is getting pretty boring. With today’s generation being so quick to speak out against hypocrisies and share their comments about a film, filmmakers want to explore beyond the horizon of stereotypes. Even the actors want to bring out stories of people who have been repressed by society. “

Speaking about what the film entails, Sai shares, “Working with the entire Mimi team has been a great experience. Laxman sir really knows how to appease an audience with quirky characters and touching storylines. Even though everyone knows that motherhood is a godsend, people are unaware of the forms of pregnancy. We need to educate people that becoming a mother should never be tied to whether women are married or not. I love the way my character has been shaped throughout the movie. I hope I can be a part of more stories like this that will be both informative and entertaining in the future. “

This is not the first time that Sai has honored us with such a beautiful character. She has already worked in Bollywood films like Hunterrr, Love Sonia, Ghajini, Solo and Black & White. Mimi is yet another outing for the actress where she shows off her beautiful acting chops and continues to entertain us. Mimi will be released on July 30 on two of the OTT platforms.