Lavender farms organize special events





SEQUIM – Many lavender farms in the Sequim area offer tours and special features during Lavender Weekend today through Sunday and beyond. Here is a list. • B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Road; open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until September 30. Includes U-pick lavender; lavender products and plants; free tours of the farm; animals on a lead OK; during the weekend, lemonade, dedications and painters. Contact: 360-504-2585, bbfamilyfarm.com. • Return to the land farm, 258914 US Highway 101; open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 15 (Friday-Sunday). Includes Lavender U, Lavender Products, Workshops, U Cut Flowers, and Tours; Open for Lavender Weekend with Lavender Flower Wreath Workshops. Contact: 360-504-6070, backtodirtfarm.com. • Garden of big cats and gifts, 21 Fat Cat Lane; open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes pickable lavender, lavender products and plants, and a picnic area; Lavender weekend will host food. Contact: 360-681-6832, fatcat-lavender.com. • Lavender flowers of the lost mountain, 1541 Taylor Cutoff Road; open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Monday until September 6. Characteristics: picking lavender, lavender products, plants. Pets on a leash OK. Lavender Weekend hosts vendors, live music and more. Contact: 360-681-2782, fleurish lavender.com. • Graysmarsh Farm, 6187 Woodcock Road; Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to September. Characteristics: lavender picked in U; lavender products and plants, berries. Contact: 360-683-5563, graysmarsh.com. • Jardin du Soleil Lavender, 3832 Sequim-Dungeness Lane; Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day in July; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday from August 1 to September 30. Features: lavender picking, produce and plants, garden maze, picnic area and more. Pets on a leash OK. Lavender Weekend $ 10 3-day admission with crafts, demonstrations, music, food and more. Contact: 360-582-1185, jardindu soleil.com. • Kitty B Lavender Farm, 82 Cameron Acres Lane; open every day from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. until Sunday. Characteristics: Pick your own, lavender and plant-based products. Lavender weekend with vendors. Contact: 360-772-2062,

kittyblavenderfarm.com. • Lavender connection, 1141 Cays Road; open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Friday to Monday until September 6. Features: picking lavender, products and plants, oil distillation, etc. Pets on a leash OK. Contact 360-681-6055, lavenderconnection.com. • Martha Street Lavender, 371 Martha Lane; open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Features: U-shaped cut, lavender and Indian herbal products and sweets. Pets on a leash OK. Contact: 425-577-0488, https: //www.laven dulaherbalinc.com/. • Meli’s lavender, 62 W. Diane Drive; open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, until August 29. Characteristics: U-pick lavender, plants for sale, animals on a lead OK. Contact: 360-461-9958, facebook.com/melis lavender. • Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in summer; 10 am-5pm Thursday to Monday. Features: U-picking lavender, plants and products; picnic area; animals on a leash OK. Contact: 360-681-7727, nelsonsduck pond.com. • Lavender Farm Purple Haze, 180 Bell Bottom Lane; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Labor Day. Features: U-picking lavender, plants and products; picnic area; animals on a leash OK. Downtown store, 127 W. Washington St., also available. Contact: 360-683-1714, violethazelavender.com. • Rancho La Morada lavender and flower Cultivate, 1434 Marine Drive; open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday to Sunday, until August. Features: picking lavender, lavender products, plants, trees, etc. Pets on a leash OK. Contact: 360-461-7679,

[email protected] • Sunshine herb and lavender farm, 274154 US Highway 101; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Thursday to Tuesday. Characteristics: Pick your own, lavender products and plants; Lavender Weekend welcomes food. Contact: 360-683-6453, sun lavender.com. • Victor Lavender Farm, 3743 Old Olympic Road; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, until August 30. U-pick lavender, products, plants for sale; picnic area; animals on a leash OK. Contact: 360-912-3938, victorslavender.com. • Victor’s Rain Shadow Lavender Farm, 1410 Kitchen-Dick Road; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, until August 30. U-pick lavender, products, plants for sale; picnic area; animals on a leash OK. Lavender Weekend features live music, food, demos, and more. Contact: 360-912-3938, rainshadowlavender.com. • Washington Lavender, 965 Finn Hall Road; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through September 6 with the Washington Lavender Festival July 9 to 18. Characteristics: Pick your own, lavender products and plants; animals on a leash OK. The Lavender Festival features demonstrations of vendors, food, essential oils and cooking, and more. Contact: 360-452-4877, walavender.com. To learn more about Sequim Lavender Farms, visit sequim lavenderweekend.com.



