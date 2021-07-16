Entertainment
Mandakini will return to Bollywood
When we talk about Raj Kapoor and the sensuality and grace with which he portrayed his main heroines in the cinema, we always think of Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Mandakini rose to fame with this Raj Kapoor classic years ago, but then apparently disappeared from the public eye after making a series of films in the ’80s and’ 90s. Today, The Times exclusively announces that the ‘actress is considering a comeback.
E Times spoke to one of her managers and it is confirmed that the actress is surely considering a comeback and looking for central characters in movies or web series. She has already started reading some scripts and even invited people in for narrations. Now the actress just has to choose the best for her comeback.
Mandakini’s brother also spoke to the portal and said he was the one who pushed his actress sister to join films back. When Mandakini visited Durga Pujo in Calcutta, a huge crowd gathered to meet the actress, it made her realize that there was always a fan following for the actress. Mandakini has made films in Hindi, Bengali and even in the Southern industry. The actress has shot nearly 48 films in her 17-year career and was last seen in a 2002 Bengali film titled Se Amar Prem.
Mandakini was offered a role in the hit TV series Choti Sardarni, but the actress rejected the role and asked the directors to take on Anita Raj, who is currently playing the role. Well, now we can’t wait to see what this beautiful actress has to offer us on the big screen.
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/mandakini-to-make-her-comeback-in-bollywood-49556.html
