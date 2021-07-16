Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wanted For Third Space Jam Film | Entertainment





Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is wanted for the third ‘Space Jam’ film. The director of the most recent release – “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – would love to see the wrestler-turned-actor appear in the next installment of the franchise in the style of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly, “I think the bar has been set so high when it comes to premiering with this iconic global superstar of Michael Jordan, and now the same iconic global superstar of LeBron James, who transcends the sport. “Who is the next person to put in this universe? And then you have to find a script and a story that is good enough not to repeat what has been done but that will grab the spirit of it and keep it going… That would be different. [with Johnson]. I’m not sure exactly what his skills would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. It could be interesting. “ With the new movie ‘Space Jam’, Lee sought a video game feel and make it an “immersive experience”. He told SLAM: “For me it was like. Let’s make a video game experience that’s as technical as it is fun. I wanted to make it a very immersive experience, you know, like we’re all in the game as members. public. “ The director also recalled a humorous story about LeBron channeling a video game for a scene from the film. Malcolm said: “I remember a moment, one of our motion capture performances had to throw LeBron down an alley, and we put the camera behind the basket. So it was a very small window. to take the picture. So, I said, ‘Hey, don’t throw it too high.’ “And LeBron said, ‘Too high?’ It was after the third take because the first two takes weren’t quite there. So LeBron grabbed it a bit high and really threw his arm back and threw it on the ground and I jumped out of my seat. “And he didn’t say anything after that, but I know he meant, ‘Was that too high?’ And I loved it because I wasn’t really trying to motivate him, but it was kind of a happy accident. “

