Surekha Sikri Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 75, Was “Surrounded by Her Family” | Bollywood





Veteran actor Surekha Sikri has died at the age of 75 from cardiac arrest, his manager has said. She had been ill for several months and suffered a stroke in 2020. Her manager told indianexpress.com, Surekha Sikri, a three-time nationally-awarded actress, died of cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She was suffering from complications resulting from a second stroke. She was surrounded by her family and caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram. Surekha Sikri made her debut in 1978, with the movie Kissa Kursi Ka. She has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She gained notoriety for her performance in the primtetime soap opera Balika Vadhu. His performance in Ayushmann Khurrana star Badhaai Ho was very well received and was seen as a career comeback. She was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s short in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. In 2020, she was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. It was reported at the time that she was also going through a period of financial turmoil, which she later denied. This was incorrectly published in the press. Surekhaji has his own finances and the family, including his son, is by his side. There is no need for financial assistance at this time. Many of his supporters, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They were told that the family is taking care of everything and giving him the best possible treatment. We would like to thank everyone who contacted us, ”his manager told Mid-Day. Earlier in 2018, Surekha suffered a stroke after falling in the bathroom and hitting her head. She had told the Hindustan Times in an interview in 2019, I had a stroke ten months ago and have been recovering since then. I fell and hit my head in the bathroom while filming in Mahabaleshwar. I couldn’t work because of my illness. Doctors say I’ll be fine soon.

