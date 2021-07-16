Shraddha Arya dedicates Bollywood song as Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes





Kundali Bhagya, a romantic drama series created by Ekta Kapoor is one of the most beloved television shows by audiences. The show recently passed the 1,000 episode milestone and the news was announced on social media by Ekta Kapoor and the show’s lead actor, Shraddha Arya. Kundali Bhagyas Preeta recently updated all of her fans on social media and gave them a performance on behalf of the whole team. Shraddha Aryas Kundali Bhagya take a step Kundali Bhagyamain actor, Shraddha Arya recently took to his Instagram account and his ex[ressed her delight on completion of 1000 episodes of the show. She added a video clip of herself in which she can be seen on the sets of the show sporting her characters look. She can be seen wearing a pink saree and performing to one of the iconic Bollywood songs. In the caption, she stated, Dedicating this song on behalf of the whole team of Kundali Bhagya to all its fans, lovers, followers & critics on the occasion of it completing a full 1000 episodes today. She also mentioned how it was a rare milestone to be achieved by any tv show in todays time and added, Ill call it the Love of the viewers, immense hardwork of the cast & crew and of course, the MAGIC of Miss Ekta Kapoor. We, The Team Of Kundali Bhagya, Thank Each one of you for the love & support! As Kundali Bhagya, as well as the actors from the show, enjoy a massive fan following among the audience, the fans swamped Shraddha Aryas Instagram post with tons of love and good wishes. Many of them complimented how she looked beautiful and hailed Preeta in the comments section. Many others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their delight in the milestone achieved by the show. Even several celebrity artists namely Adhvik, Swati Kapoor, Abhishek Kapur, Chakir Hussain and others congratulated Shraddha and her team and hoped for more such milestones ahead. Ekta Kapoor also took to Shraddha Aryas Instagram post and dropped in hearts while stating, U guys r rockstars. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shraddha Aryas latest Instagram post. IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA ‘S INSTAGRAM Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

