Comedy Central’s Daily Show Creator Lizz Winstead on 25 Years of Reunion

“We both figured out that the way to make the show great was to tap into the people who worked in the news, who were also funny and also really angry that the media wasn’t doing their job,” said Winstead, “and who were willing to take a risk and quit their job in mainstream media to come and work on a brand new show and poke fun at the very industry they taught them.”

They found this in Unger, who, according to Winstead, was instrumental in shaping the appearance of segments, and other correspondents.

Those in the reunion “are really the ones who can tell the real story of how it went from the smallest idea to developing what it took to get it started and then what it went through, and the foundation that has finally been laid … “she said. “Something that I think I feel the most proud to look back on on the show is to build something solid that lasts 25 years so that three different people can come in and put their finger on it and really only care. of their own creativity. there. “

“The Daily Show,” first hosted by Craig Kilborn, followed by Jon Stewart and currently Trevor Noah, was to use humor to get people to think critically, both about the issues and how whose news they consume.

“I always think to myself, ‘How do you make people laugh and make them smarter? “And one thing that I think is asking them to question the conventions from which they get their information so that they can dig deeper and draw their own conclusions, and not just listen to one thing,” said Winstead.

The show debuted on Comedy Central on July 22, 1996. And it took off.

“One thing that surprised me was that people (were) almost like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the thing we never knew we needed. And now we desperately need it. need.’ The reaction to the show was immediate. And it was really cool. “

That’s not to say there weren’t any reviews.

“I would hear” The Daily Show “does it create cynicism, rather than anything else? The job of “The Daily Show” is not to make news. And if people rely so much on “The Daily Show” to be the one place people get their news sometimes, or “The Daily Show” was the one place that was compelling enough for people to get their news, they should watch them. media themselves and blame them, not the comedy that decided to do its part. “