



Sharat Saxena who was last seen in Sherni is making headlines these days for her Bollywood career. The actor has now opened up about how Salman Khan made a change in the Bollywood industry for muscular men. Scroll below to read the scoop. In a recent interview, Saxena pointed out how her entire career is reduced to strong men with no lines or just a few lines. Speaking of the disappointment of being labeled, Sharat Saxena said: “It is not possible for anyone to decide what they want to be in Bollywood. At least not at that time. When you are in Bombay, without a support system, you have to do whatever comes your way because you have to make a living. And I had to make a living because I was married and had kids. When you’re a father, you have to think about income rather than dreaming of becoming a hero. “ The Sherni actor continued and said: My lines would be ‘Yes, boss’ and ‘No, boss’. In India we have this problem that if you are well built you cannot be a good actor. Have you noticed this? Write down the names of all the good actors in India and see how many of them are muscular. We are the most color conscious country in the world. If you are dark you cannot be a hero. If you have curly hair, you can’t be a hero. If you are muscular, today you can be a hero. Before, you had to become a fighter. Today the world has changed thanks to Salman Khan. He continued, “He made musculature fashionable. So today every man who wants to join the film industry first goes to the gym, and then to coaching classes. I joined the movie industry at a time when it was the worst time for muscular people. I continued to have this kind of job because once you work as a fighter in India it’s stuck on your forehead. So everyone wants to take you in that role. What do you think of Sharat Saxenas’ take on Salman Khan bringing change to the muscle man industry? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Will Manish Malhotra make his directorial debut with a production of Karan Johar? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

