15 actors whose visitors starred in TV shows they cherished





Celebrities Prince’s supervisor emailed Zooey Deschanel to inform him that Prince wanted a visitor function on new lady. 1. Serena Williams is a huge Nickelodeon fan Avatar franchise that she appeared in every Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel, The legend of Korra. In the first, she voiced Ming, a Fireplace Nation prison guard who looks like Iroh, and in the second, she played a “female sage”. Ming appears in the season 3 episode “The Day of Black Solar: Half 1 The Invasion”, while the female sage will appear in “Beginnings, Half 1” of season 2.

Eli Winston / Everett Assortment / Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

2. Lin-Manuel Miranda expressed his help for Brooklyn 9-9 when Fox canceled the giveaway, Tweeter, “I only watch 4 issues. That’s probably one of the problems.” After being rescued by NBC, Miranda appeared as Amy Santiago’s excellent older brother David Santiago in the episode of The season 6 “The Golden Baby”.

NBC Assortment / Courtesy Everett

3. Sean Astin was another supporter of Brooklyn 9-9 following its virtual cancellation, which received the eye of co-creator Dan Goor, a huge Astin fan. Here’s the reason Brooklyn 99 is canceled, I don’t need it. I really love all of these people and they had the best victory lap of the season where I could emotionally rally. Don’t know them. Have nothing to do with the present. I’m just a fan who deserves more.

@SeanAstin / By way of Twitter: @seanastin

Like Miranda, Astin appeared in a Season 6 episode. He portrayed a known NYPD cyber operation in “Ticking Clocks”. 4. Prince’s supervisor emailed Zooey Deschanel to inform him that Beloved Prince new lady and wished to watch an episode like himself. At first, Deschanel thought it was a prank, but soon realized that the email was real. Prince and his band had started watching the series while on tour, they had always “invested in the relationship Nick and Jess”. While Deschanel and the rest of the team behind the show worried about whether or not the pop icon would really show up or not, Prince adopted via and was apparently a pleasure to work with on set. He appeared in the Season 3 episode aptly titled “Prince”.

20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Assortment

5. Questlove said in an interview that “It’s my fantasy to play a lifeless body on Legislation and ordinance. ” Some months later, SVU actor Ice-T tweeted a photo of him doing just that. Questlove appeared in the Season 15 episode “Felony Tales”.

@Finallevel / By way of Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

Questlove himself posted this photo from his time on set. 6. Worshiped Britney Spears How i met your motherSo she asked her staff to contact co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas about the advisability of a place to visit. The squad and crew were nervous about having Britney on the show, as they feared that “the streak would make it look like they’re relying on celebrities to announce scores.”

Assortment CBS / Courtesy Everett

But they ended up liking her efficiency a lot, and Spears was asked to reprise her role as Abby, a receptionist with a vendetta against Barney. Spears appeared in Season 3’s “Ten Classes” and “All Things Should Go”.

Assortment CBS / Courtesy Everett

7. Whoopi Goldberg approached Gene Roddenberry when Star Trek: Later Technology was at the start of her run and told her she wanted to watch the present, due to earlier than the unique Star Trek (1966-1969), there were no black individuals in science fiction. Lieutenant Uhura, a “pioneering feature for Africans on television,” had impressed Goldberg when she was younger.

Assortment Paramount / Courtesy Everett

Unlike the various entries on this list, Goldberg’s function as Guinan the Bartender was vital and recurring, and he or she appeared in 29 episodes of Star Trek: Later Technology, and in the movies Star Trek Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Paramount Tv / Courtesy Everett Assortment

8. Kesha received the decision to audition for Joan the Virgin the first day out of work in three weeks, and although she was reluctant to go back to work when she was supposed to be stress free, as soon as she found out what a gift it was, she replied, “Oh yeah, damn it. yeah. “

CW Community / Courtesy of Everett Assortiment

About her audition, Kesha said, “I’m used to fucking my ass in front of people. I really feel like most auditions, at least for comedy, are just about seeing how keen you are to do it on your own. Kesha played Annabelle, Jane, and Mateo’s New Door Neighbor, who prioritizes her loud music watching over the child’s sleep schedule. She appears in the Season 2 episode “Chapter Twenty-4”. 9. Jeff Greenberg, casting director for Fashionable house, said Jesse Eisenberg had been “very proactive” about his desire to make the gift and had often asked his agent to verify the suitability of a place for visitors. It paid off, and Eisenberg appeared in the Season 5 episode “Underneath Strain” as a neighbor who embraced respect for the environment to a passive aggressive degree. ten. Mark Hamill is a huge fan of What we do in the shadows. He first watched the movie with his son, then found the TV show, which exceeded his expectations. Hamill apparently has a habit of falling in love with exhibitions which are then canceled. He therefore offered comedy to his Twitter followers on several occasions, which got him on the “radar” of the artistic team. @ KGDavies_18 No. Right now I watched “What We Do In The Shadows” (@theshadowsfx) – a SUPER movie and now a hilarious TV sequence on @FXNetworks

@HamillHimself / By way of Twitter: @HamillHimself

Hamill thought he would appreciate “a speedometer reader, or a subsequent door neighbor, or someone from the Division of Motor Automobiles.” So when he was solid as Jim the Vampire, a nemesis of Laszlo Cravensworth, he “did an about-face.” Jim ends the episode as an assistant volleyball coach living in a small town in Pennsylvania. 11. Patrick J. Adams, a USA Community’s star Suitable, tweeted in July 2013 that he was “addicted” to Black orphan. He added “# pleasecanigueststar”, and later that year his wish was granted: Adams played Jesse, a “brave but ordinary man” who will be caught up in the clone drama.

@halfadams / By way of Twitter: @halfadams

Adams eventually appeared in two episodes: Season 2’s “To Hound Nature in Her Wanderings” and Season 3’s “Historical past But To Be Written”.

BBC America / Courtesy Everett Assortiment

12. Jason Mantzoukas is a Gilmore Ladies devotee, much so that from 2016 he appeared on the Gilmore guys fan podcast 5 occasions. So naturally her cameo look in the revival Gilmore Ladies: 12 months in the life was a giant second. Mantzoukas played Naomi Shropshire’s lawyer in the second episode “Spring”.

Netflix Assortment / Courtesy Everett

13. Josh Groban called himself a “big fan” of each of the British and American variants of Work place, and said he was “thrilled” when he received an appearance on the “original and hilarious” sitcom. Groban played Walter Jr., the younger brother of Ed Helms’ Andy Bernard. The character appeared in two episodes: “Backyard Celebration” from Season 8 and “The Boat” from Season 9 “.

NBC / courtesy Everett Assortiment

14. Will Ferrell also wanted to see Work place, explaining: “I am friends with Steve [Carell] and fan of the present. Ferrell’s character, Deangelo Vickers, had a story arc that spanned 4 episodes, three of which were Carell’s final episodes as Michael Scott.

NBC / Courtesy: Everett Assortment

15. Michelle Obama chose to look alike on iCarly, partly because his daughters loved the show, they usually watched it together. Additionally, the fact that Carly’s father is an Air Drive colonel fits with “First Woman’s initiative to help Navy households.” The Season 5 episode “iMeet the First Woman” revolves around Carly, Sam and Freddie throwing a digital birthday party for Carly’s dad after he couldn’t see his daughter in person due to ‘an emergency. Michelle Obama sees the webcast and exhibits in their studio to let them know how impressed and touched she was with the gesture. She then agrees to watch an episode of the show online, where she plays a catchy game of “Is Gibby wearing a hat or criticizing a hamster?” TV and Movies Receive all the best moments from popular culture and entertainment delivered to your inbox.

