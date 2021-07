Black Widow actor Olivier Richters claims he played MCU’s first X-Men character

A Black Widow The actor has made a bold statement regarding his appearance in the new film. After a year of delay, Natasha Romanoff’s standalone adventure was unveiled earlier this month, showing what happened to Scarlett johanssons characters between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film introduces us to his Russian ex-family, including sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), mother Melina (Rachel Weisz), and father Alexei (David Harbor), formerly known as the Red Guardian superhero. * Minor spoilers follow, you’ve been warned * In the film, she teams up with Yelena to get their super-strong father out of prison, where he spends his days beating his fellow inmates in arm wrestling. When an opponent bodybuilder sits in front of him, Alexei pretends to be scared before breaking his arm, hitting him with ease. It turns out that this character’s name is Ursa Major, who you might not know is the name of a famous Marvel character and now the actor who plays him, Olivier Richters, says that its appearance first marks an MCU. Dutch actor Richters, who is seven feet two inches, wrote on Instagram Thursday (July 15): Marvel Black Widow is outside! After two years I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major: the first mutant (X Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters says his Black Widow character is MCU’s first X-Men character (Instagram @thedutchgiant) He added: Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, known to be Russia’s response to the Avengers. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending the size of the Hulk. Ursa appears several times in the comics fighting Wolverine and The Hulk. Richter claims his mutant status has been confirmed by the production team, writing: When [they] told me who I was really in Black Widow, I leave [out] a few tears in my hotel room because my movie dream came true: to be an official comic book superhero. I can only hope Marvel will bring Ursa back to great shape. Black Widow is now in theaters and is also available to watch on Disney Plus through Premier Access. The story continues Watch: ‘Black Widow’ star OT Fagbenle discusses his MCU future Read more Black Widow director responds to plot hole at end of film: it was intentional Black Widow star Florence Pugh explains post-credits scene David Harbor says his wife Lily Allen had mixed feelings about Black Widow’s weight loss

