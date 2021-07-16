Entertainment
On Dummy Entertainments Hardest Out Tour 2021, Las Vegas announces the winner: ABL King | national
ATLANTA, Georgia, July 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Push Global Entertainment is proud to have ABL King for an exclusive interview – it’s an honor to speak with you today. You’ve just won The Hardest Out Tour 2021 Las Vegas, a musical performance that rewards the winner with a distribution deal with VIP Recordings, currently distributed through a division of Sony Music Entertainment and a radio and PR campaign. Why don’t you give us some details about yourself and your success, how did you get to where you are today?
I don’t think that’s really a way of really explaining how I got to where I am today. More than anything, I would say hard work got me here. I have been working with artists and brands for years now. Recently, I created On Dummy Entertainment, it was a game changer. The initial vision of On Dummy Ent. was to be an incubator of major services and resources for independent artists. We have now grown into a full service agency with distribution from major labels and a roster of the hottest artists in the world!
I am sure your success did not come easily. What challenges did you have to overcome along the way?
Yes, for sure, I encountered several challenges along the way. I’m not really going to spend time talking about the challenges I’ve overcome; however, I will say never give up. I left a career to start this business and obviously it is paying off. Don’t let a loss set your pace, go hard. You have to make people believe and it starts with you. It’s as if Polo G said that everyone is going through something, it’s a matter of perseverance. Everyone has their own challenges. But we’re not worried, were Challengers!
Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you compared to the competition?
Were a full service team. We specialize in digital marketing through innovative strategies. We offer artists everywhere a targeted approach. This is where we shine, we understand the artists we work with. The ultimate goal of marketing services is to develop a brand that is both marketable and salable. Unlike most typical management agencies, we offer public relations, content, distribution, song placement, tour placement, digital marketing, sponsorship opportunities and more to our artists. We like to say that we were a management label. We take care of the management, even if we move like the majors.
What’s your best tip for readers who want to be successful in their life?
My best advice is to never get lost. Don’t waste your soul trying to win the world. Don’t be afraid to be you! You are different and that’s what the world needs. Dig deep in and go hard. Dedicate yourself, want to succeed as much as you want to breathe!
Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?
Great question man, success is such an intriguing word. For me, success is the accomplishment that can only be achieved by knowing that your efforts have manifested into something greater. Each person has their own story and therefore measures success differently. For me, there are levels. Sometimes small successes lead to SUCCESS.
In fact, we have a lot of work going on right now! Of course, they were on the road with The Hardest Out Tour. But, man, I have some of the hottest indie artists in the game and they’ve got a lot going on! Just be on the lookout, stay tuned with us on Instagram @ondummyent. Our website is https://ondummy.com/.
Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to know more?
Like I said follow us on Instagram @ondummyen our website is www.ondummy.com Let’s go take it over!
