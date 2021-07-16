Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: When the actor called his glorious success “tiring and cumbersome”

Katrina Kaif is one of the few female stars that Bollywood has created recently despite the language barrier and intense criticism. As Katrina celebrates his 38th birthday today, here’s how the actor reacted when asked about his glorious success in the Hindi film industry over the past 15 years.

In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina was at her best talking about how she found thinking about her career chart “boring”. When we asked her, looking back, how her 15-year trip to Bollywood went, she said: It’s very heavy and tedious to look back. So, I’m not really looking back. I’m just trying to be here and can’t wait. Now what’s done is done. Even when things have been wonderful and fantastic for me, I can’t wait for the sequel. I had fun and have to be in amazing movies, play amazing roles, and work with the best people in the business. But now I’m just waiting for what I want to do from now on.

Katrina had also explained how she wanted to play more exciting roles in the future. I want to be in places and on sets that give me a chance to play an exciting role. I think I checked most of the other boxes of what I wanted to do when I first started out as an actor. Even then, I was very clear on what I wanted to do and what kind of movies I wanted to do. I knew what I wanted to see myself as. And I was able to do all of that. Now it all depends on what I want to do in the next phase of my career and my life, she shared.

Katrina, who was once considered a glamorous Bollywood diva, has evolved as an actress, her performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero (2018) is proof of that. On this subject, Katrina had shared that, for her, growing up as an actress and polishing her skills is of the utmost importance to her. She said, I think it’s wonderful. Growth is important in anyone’s life and in any profession. You have to have growth and you have to evolve somehow. It is important to know how people saw my trip say New York, Namaste London, Rajneeti and now if they look at my work differently say Zero or Bharat. I am happy to progress in my profession.

Katrina made her Bollywood debut with Boom (2003). She is probably one of the few outsiders to have carved out a fairly enviable place for herself in the industry. She said she was not someone who likes to revisit her early days, she said no. Because if I do, then there is so much to think about. But yes, it does happen if I see something that I did when I was just starting out, or when an advertisement or video clip of my initial work goes live. I’m kidding about it. When these things happen I think about the headspace I was in and it all feels funny to me now. But overall I had a great time.

Katrina is now awaiting the release of her Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi film, starring Akshay Kumar. She also reportedly started preparing for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and also started reading for Sriram Raghavans with Vijay Sethupathi. The actor has already made more than 40 films. I think I respond to scripts very instinctively. When a director comes in, he tells a story and you answer it. It is literally that easy. There’s no preconceived idea in my head that now I’m just going to do a period movie, action movie, or comedy. I will only respond to the story if it concerns me.

On a farewell note, Katrina also candidly shared what has been her biggest withdrawal from love, life, and work. She said: Everything is unpredictable. You will never know what is going to happen. So I believe in doing my best and not overstating the future. It’s about enjoying what is today and trying to do what I’m doing now to the best of my ability.