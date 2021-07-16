Bellamkonda Srinivas makes Bollywood debut, film launched in Hyderabad





Special guests including SS Rajamouli and Sukumar, as well as the key team from Bellamkonda Srinivas, Director VV Vinayak and Dr Jayantilal graced the event.

The still to be titled film by actor Bellamkonda Srinivas was launched Friday at a big ceremony in the city. Considered a mass action artist, the film is a Hindi remake of the original Chatrapathi in Telugu, and also marks Srinivass’ Bollywood debut. Special guests including SS Rajamouli and Sukumar, as well as the key team from Bellamkonda Srinivas, Director VV Vinayak and Dr Jayantilal graced the event. Hailing the actor on his Hindu debut, Rajamouli sounded boards for muhurtham shooting, while Rama Rajamouli turned on the camera and producer AM Ratnam did the honorary direction. The script was handed over to the creators by Vijayendra Prasad. Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Director of Pen Studios, said: “We are extremely excited and delighted to launch our great project with talented actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and acclaimed filmmaker VV Vinayak. We are convinced that this collaboration will be appreciated by the public and will mark the history of Indian cinema. Srinivas has proven his courage as one of the most fashionable actors in Telugu cinema. He is also known to audiences in northern India, as his Hindi-dubbed films have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Coincidentally, it was VV Vinayak who introduced Srinivas as a hero in Telugu with Alludu Seenu. Known for making critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film, produced by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada. Global distribution of the film will be handled by Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment. Rajamoulis’ father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, is also the author of the remake version. Known as the screenwriter of a few successful Hindi films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika, he made some changes to the original screenplay according to the tastes and sensibilities of the Hindi audience. Srinivas worked diligently to achieve the desired look for the film. Bollywood celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant was hired as a personal trainer and he even appointed a Hindi tutor to learn the nuances of the language to be dubbed for his character. Popular actors will feature in the film, while prominent artisans will be teamed up to make it a masterpiece. Nizar Ali Shafi, who has worked for several Telugu and Tamil films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, will direct the camera, while future Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi will compose the music. Anl Arasu will oversee the action choreography and Sunil Babu, one of India’s busiest technicians and having worked for films like Ghajini and Maharshi, will take care of the production design. Mayur Puri provides dialogue for the film. A huge set has been erected in the same place where the set for Rangasthalam village was made, and the regular and long program of films begins today. Other characters include Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason, and others. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today atTelegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe.

