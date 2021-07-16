



Dia Mirza to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood actresses who confided in their complicated pregnancies

Bollywood celebrities have often been very open about the complications they suffered during their pregnancy. Read ahead to take a look.



Posted: Jul 16, 2021 5:24 pm 1 / 6 Bollywood celebrities open up about pregnancy complications Bollywood celebrities devote a lot of time and energy to being able to reach the heights they reach with their on-screen performances and the work they put into getting under the skin of the character. Today, actresses in the Bollywood industry have received a lot of praise for their dedication and ability to carry the weight of an entire movie on their shoulders. They compete with male actors in all ways and have in fact been seen as very versatile actors. Even though actresses spend hours on set trying to build successful careers, they still often revealed that they also want to start a family and have children like every other woman in the world. Often, due to their work schedule and late pregnancies, they face complications during their pregnancy. Here are the Bollywood celebrities who have opened up about the complications they suffered during their pregnancy. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra has often revealed during numerous media interactions that after the birth of her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, she suffered from an autoimmune disease, Antiphosphospholipid Syndrome (ALPA), due to which she opted for surrogacy. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Lara dutta Lara Dutta has revealed that when her daughter, Saira Bhupati was born, she had to perform a cesarean section as a normal delivery was not possible as the baby was in a position which resulted in several complications. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to undergo medical treatment to give birth to her and Abhishek Bachchan’s little princess Aaradhya. According to reports, she had a lot of morning sickness in the first few months. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Kareena Kapoor Khan After giving birth to her second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan explained that she suffered a lot during her postpartum phase. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 She is Mirza Dia Mirza had undergone an appendectomy during her pregnancy which was followed by a subsequent serious bacterial infection, leading to complications in her pregnancy, but she successfully delivered a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

