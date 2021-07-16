HBOs series Last of Us added voice actor Tommys and the cast of Bill and Frank





The HBO adaptation The Last of Us added three new cast members, including the actor who plays Tommy in the game series. However, actor Jeffrey Pierce will not be reprising his role as Joels’ brother as the character is already played by Gabriel Luna (Agents of Shield). Instead, Pierce will play a rebel in a quarantine zone, Deadline reports. Other new additions to the cast are Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), who will star as Frank, and Con ONeill (Chernobyl), who will play Bill, two post-pandemic survivors who appeared in the original The Last of Us game. In February, Game of Thrones cast Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were cast to play the show’s main characters, Joel and Ellie. Nico Parker (Dumbo), daughter of actress Thandie Newton, plays Sarah, daughter of Joels. The Last of Us adaptation is PlayStation’s first TV series [3,689 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ “> PlayStation Productions, a studio formed by Sony Interactive Entertainment [1,519 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/ “> Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt its original game properties for film and television. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin co-writes and produces the show alongside Naughty Dog [153 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/naughty-dog/ “> Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann [91 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/neil-druckmann/ “> Neil Druckmann. Filming began this month, with production scheduled to end in June 2022. The series is expected to cover the events of The Last of Us, released in 2013, and may include content based on The Last of Us Part 2. [138 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/the-last-of-us-part-2/ “> The Last of Us Part 2, launched in 2020. Druckmann, who is the creative director of Last of Us games, said some of the show’s dialogue was taken straight out of the game, although the TV series is not a direct cover of the title Naughty Dogs and some episodes do. even deviate considerably from the raw material. For example, in the game there is so much action that you have to train the player in the mechanics, he said. IGN. You need to have more violence and more spectacle to an extent than you would need in a TV show because you don’t need to train people to use a gun. So that’s something really different, and HBO’s have been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action and focus more on character drama. Some of my favorite episodes so far have strayed considerably from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them. A story preview has already been written for a potential The Last of Us Part 3, but it’s not currently in development, according to Druckmann. However, Naughty Dog is reportedly working on a PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/hbos-last-of-us-series-has-added-tommys-voice-actor-and-cast-bill-and-frank/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos