Emma Corrin had “tunnel vision” after The Crown | Entertainment





Emma Corrin must have had “tunnel vision” after the release of “The Crown”. The Princess Diana actress admitted that things got “a little bit crazy” when the Netflix show came out, but she thinks it’s very important for her to come home and “drown” the enormous success that surrounds it. She said: “Things got a little crazy when the show came out. I had to have a little tunnel vision… You do your job, you come home, and then try to drown the rest. that’s a really important mindset to have, especially if things are starting out fast and you’re young. Because the rest is scary. “ Despite her huge success, Emma admits that her life is very “unglamorous”. She told the Daily Telegraph: “I can’t express how unglamorous it is. There are times when you’re at an event, and you’re like, oh, that’s pretty bright, but at the day by day no. “I live with roommates who I lived with for five years who have nine to five jobs. We all go to work, come home, cook dinner and there is no shenanigans. You try. always sorting out the weird rashes and trying to book doctors appointments or tell me, oh damn, I forgot to buy butter. “ Emma previously admitted that playing Princess Diana in “The Crown” was “terrifying.” Reflecting on the role, she said: “I remember when I got the part I felt that crazy sense of responsibility, playing Diana too, it’s kinda terrifying.” Emma then praised the show for giving her time to prepare for the important role and said she was initially not supposed to play the part and was only hired to help other actresses. in their auditions. She added: “It was a mental process, but I’ll try to be brief. I was working, working, trying to make money in London and also, running frantically to audition for whatever I could. asked me by Nina Gold and Rob Sterne, who cast The Crown, to come and help with some of the chemistry readings they were doing between Camillas, which they were auditioning. “

