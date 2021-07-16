Arbaaz Khan: Last year taught us the magnitude of social media | Bollywood





As the pandemic took its toll last year and affected everyone in different ways, celebrity social media trolling has taken to another level. Arbaaz Khan, who has also been bullied and trolled online, admits he doesn’t take it seriously because his peace of mind is important. There was a large part of the people, like a wave, trolling the celebrities. It has become fashionable to prey on celebrities because of the kind of brainwashing that has taken place due to certain media channels. It was a pandemic in its own way. It was all the rage to go after celebrities, who perform well, or even those who don’t do much – it was so disturbing. Some treated him with grace, some blasted, others were upset and some ignored him. It was unfortunate and it taught us a lot, says the actor, who sometimes has the impression that certain things happen to teach us a lesson. Last year taught us the magnitude of social media and how it affects life. It’s no longer about posting funny photos, eating or traveling. We are all responsible for everything we do online. There is also a sense of responsibility, says Khan. He admits the pandemic, lockdown and unlock hit us hard, most celebrities weren’t so affected, but everyone has been hit in some way. We were all taken aback and disturbed in the broad sense, more for others than for ourselves. For people like us, to whom God has been kind, we could take it and it was a much needed break but what we saw around us, we did not appreciate the break because the suffering around us made us feel also affected. We tried to help as many people as possible. On the other hand, even we had bills to pay and things to pay. We felt the crunch too, but of course it was not the same as many others who have suffered whose daily lives have been affected. There was a lack of medical infrastructure, beds, medicine, oxygen and luckily things are better now and getting bitten is the only way out. The actor who is preparing for the second season of his talk show, Pinch, feels that cyberbullying is on the rise every day. He’s happy to share conversations with his show’s superstars, which gives viewers a glimpse into their real selves. On the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that she was on Insta under an anonymous name and that she was watching everyone. So I told her to have a real account because she has fans and she did. One of the reasons the stars come to my show is to say that they also face trolls and cyberbullying and how they deal with it. They are frank, open and honest, perhaps because they know me or because I am a colleague. This is why the show connects with people because it is real.

