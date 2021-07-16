The musician / actor has come a long way since auditioning for ‘American Idol’ »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Editor’s Note: Venue More continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly article with fun information about New Mexicans and their plans.

Jordan Olguin is a man with a plan.

But he doesn’t worry about the journey to reach him. He goes with the flow.

………………………………………….. ……………. …………..

Olguin celebrates the release of his first single, “Juliana”.

“I wrote this song about four years ago and it just wasn’t ready for the world,” he says. “It’s been part of my journey and it’s really exciting to have it now.”

Olguin has spent most of the pandemic learning and advancing his career.

He simultaneously balanced his acting career and his musical career.

In 2019, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. But, during the pandemic, he returned to Albuquerque and started working on his music.

“I started taking aggressive singing lessons,” he explains. “Thanks to this course, I really learned to master my instrument, which I had never worked on before. “

Olguin says the class unlocked his ability to tell a story and do the things he heard in his head.

It was there that he was the conduit to make “Juliana” known to the world.

“I’ve heard this song in my head for four years,” he says. “It’s just kind of pulled out of me.”

In addition to learning how to train and use his voice, Olguin also learned to do music production.

“I had never done this before and wasn’t interested in it at all,” he says. “When it comes to music, I have this vision that I knew was the only one that could achieve. I have a new admiration and a new respect for sound engineers. It’s hard. What’s cool is that this is another tool for telling a story.

With restrictions in place, Olguin also decided to make himself a home studio, where he does all of his music.

“It’s a room in my townhouse,” he says. “It’s a space where I also record my auditions for film projects. It became a one stop shop for me and I couldn’t be happier because I was able to learn and add to this trip.

Olguin is still a student of his two professions.

He treats his voice better now that he knows it’s an instrument.

“(My voice) is a muscle and I have to work it,” he says. “Because I’ve always had this natural fondness for instruments, I just understand that. Listening to my body, I understand so much more.

Olguin continues to write more music and hopes to be able to book shows locally.

“I’ve come a long way since the auditions for ‘American Idol’ a few years ago,” he says. “That day I sang all day and by the time I had to appear in front of the producers my voice was exhausted. I would take a different approach to all of this now.

As Olguin continues his next step, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I start and end each day with yoga and meditation.”

2 “I can’t read music.

3 “I am an empath.”

4 “I once gave an impromptu magic show at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.”

5 “One of my favorite snacks is 100% cocoa dark chocolate.”