“Schmigadoon! »Review – The Hollywood Reporter

My grandmother loved musicals. She loved to see them and sing with them, and she loved to announce, when a song was on the radio or in a conversation, “I wrote that one!”

You see, my grandmother also loved to write musical parodies. Whether she sang the classics for her friends and family at Wapaska Lodge on Muskoka Bay, or as part of talent shows or fundraisers for the New Mount Sinai Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, it was the rare musical classic. that she hadn’t already offered herself. spin – like the indelible “Fanny Get Your BB Gun”, with “BB” meaning, of course, “B’nai B’rith”.

At its best, the new Apple TV + comedy Schmigadoon! I felt like I was sitting in the backseat on a long drive with my grandmother, sharing the enthusiasm for the musicals of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. More frequently, however, Schmigadoon! sounded like a two-hour musical parody originally intended for Off-Off-Off Broadway performances in front of an enthusiastic crowd of former theater kids, surprisingly extended to three hours without enough commentary to justify the length. One thing is certain is that Schmigadoon! never feels like a half hour comedy, and it sure doesn’t look like an ongoing TV series after those six episodes.

I’m an innate fan of so many musicals that creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio pay homage to, but for every fun take-off there’s at least two parodies with the satirical rigor of the series title, or a third. Mad magazine blunder. There is too much talent here to Schmigadoon! be a total mess, but the spectacle is far more flattering than nurturing.

Our heroes are Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), a couple of doctors for several years in a romance that came to an end. Hoping to rekindle that spark, Melissa and Josh embark on a relationship hike in nature, only to find themselves in a magical and rambling town called Schmigadoon. See, Lerner and Loewe wrote a musical called Brigadoon and… that’s the joke, although Schmigadoon is a community cobbled together from all the vintage small town musicals, with a talkative mayor (Alan Cumming as Aloysius Menlove, whose you never guess), a conservative fanatic (Mildred by Kristin Chenoweth), a carnival barker with a shady past (Danny Bailey by Aaron Tveit), a clever, love-hungry librarian (Emma by Ariana DeBose) and other archetypes. As a sympathetic pixie (Martin Short, present for the set of one song) explains, Melissa and Josh are trapped in Schmigadoon until they find true love.

It should be added that almost every emotionally intense moment causes the people of Schmigadoon to sing, which amuses the music lover Melissa, who is quickly able to understand some of the rules of their new surroundings, and irritates Josh, who has tend to say things like “People don’t just sing in real life!” “

It’s a bit of a dated and outdated take on musicals, but I’m not sure the creators’ point of view is that much fresher. The big discovery seems to have been that vintage musicals are often weird, with Paul and Daurio revealing that often elements of sexuality and romance were either suppressed or ignored entirely. It is certainly not wrong to observe that classic musicals have left homosexuality as an undercurrent, while the elements of sexual violence have been treated with bewildering evidence and without judgment. And if you had brought these aspects to the surface in 1985, you might be hailed as avant-garde and avant-garde, but it’s been decades since no one has been able to make a simple production of Carousel or South Pacific or The king and me, while iconoclastic adaptations like the dark, horny Oklahoma! (2019) are closer to the rule than the exception.

Schmigadoon! usually has nothing to say about these emotional quirks other than acknowledging them, and when it comes to other blatantly obvious shortcomings in the musicals of this period – many of which have to do with race – the show is at hardly engaged. There’s only an early mention that Josh’s run could cause problems for Schmigadoon, but Schmigadoon is fully populated with actors of color, which almost certainly needs to be a priority if the city exists in a nebulous past of pre-integration. What is here is not a comment that would earn you more than a precarious passing grade if you submitted it in a high school acting class.

The scripts stop digging after an episode, which leaves director Barry Sonnenfeld in a vacuum for his own visual efforts to capture the eerie artificiality of this world. Aside from a few jokes about the artificial backgrounds and overhead projection, Sonnenfeld almost plays Schmigadoon! directly, to the detriment of comedy.

The songs fall into several categories. There are Paul’s compositions inspired by songs from the musicals I have already listed and a few more, and then there are the direct rewrites of some of the genre’s most famous songs in a style that I can only describe as Bubie Idasque, in honor of my grandmother. The songs by the latter group, which include a sex education tutorial set to “Do-Re-Mi” and a moral rot warning set to “Trouble,” are woefully bad. What if you say, “But wait, what’s the point of rewriting” Trouble, “which is already a warning about moral decay, to make it a parody of moral decay? The answer is, it’s no use any more than when Danny sings almost unadorned 30 seconds of “Soliloquy.”

Would I watch Aaron Tveit play Billy in Carousel, or Kristin Chenoweth as Henrietta Hill in a The man of music? Good grace, yes! It’s just not exactly the best thing to do, but it’s still impossible not to have fun in Tveit’s brutal feigned swagger, Chenoweth’s impeccable rigidity, and Cumming’s gleeful bluster. Dove Cameron shines in what amounts to one episode as an alternate love interest in Josh, and Jaime Camil does the same as a doctor who catches Melissa’s attention, but among the side romantic leads starring is DeBose. , who sings and dances like a dream and radiates the thorny purity required to be Marian, Madam Librarian. And Strong and Key are both very strong anchors for the story, although there are times when they treat the material as an extended sketch, not a natural world.

Everyone is singing enthusiastically and getting into the choreography with the best of intentions – this is where you can see the overall gap between the real clogs and the actors who can be convinced to learn the steps – and at least six half-hour episodes is not an excessive length. I just needed more Schmigadoon! that “Hey, we love this thing you love!” camaraderie. I love this stuff. I just wish I liked this thing more.